Leading by 12 points at the half, No. 13 Missouri was 20 minutes from securing its second straight Southeastern Conference road win.
Mississippi State couldn’t match the Tigers’ energy in the first 20 minutes on Tuesday night, but a monster second-half rally put the Bulldogs in the driver’s seat.
The Bulldogs’ scored 51 second-half points despite making just one 3-pointer after halftime. Their high-scoring guards, D.J Stewart Jr. and Iverson Molinar, caught fire, and Mississippi State never looked back, winning 78-63 at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.
After each scored four points in the first half, Stewart and Molinar combined to score 19 of the Bulldogs’ first 21 points after the break, and Mississippi State took the lead midway through the second half.
“We tried to stop them, but they just kept rolling,” Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon said. “They had got hot and once they got hot it was hard to turn them off.”
The two guards mimicked each other, slicing through Missouri’s defense, stopping on a dime and firing from the mid-range. Stewart Jr. finished with 24 points, while Molinar scored 20.
“I thought D.J Stewart made a couple of tough shots,” Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I thought Molinar was getting in the lane, and that can’t happen. We have to stop the ball high and force those bigs to shoot perimeter shots.”
The Tigers took their foot off the gas and got sloppy with the ball. Missouri had seven turnovers in the second half, and had only four points in transition in the second half compared to 10 in the first. And Tilmon was efficient on the offensive end, he didn’t have much help. Tilmon scored eight of the Tigers’ 24 points in the second half. Missouri didn’t shoot a single free throw in the second half.
“The second half, I just couldn’t tell you,” Martin said. “I need to watch film to see exactly what happened but we weren’t the same team.”
Prior to Tuesday’s matchup, Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said the Bulldogs needed to “do a good job with our transition defense,” and Missouri came out pushing the ball hard, clicking on all cylinders.
Offensively, the Tigers looked sharp. Missouri took advantage when they had numbers, leading to easy baskets. In the half court, Missouri played well as the Tigers had more side-to-side ball movement, not playing stagnant. Five Missouri players scored over five points in the first half, with seven scoring at least one point.
Similar to Saturday’s game against Arkansas, Martin went to his bench early after the first media timeout. Javon Pickett, one of the Tigers’ key reserves, came in and made an impact immediately. In a two-minute span, Pickett hit a jumper, drove in for a layup and splashed a corner 3.
Tilmon continued his recent dominant stretch offensively. Coming off a career-high 25 points on Saturday, Tilmon picked up where he left off, running the floor and finishing around the rim. Tilmon finished with 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting.
In the first half, Missouri constantly was a step ahead of the Bulldogs, who looked fatigued from last Saturday’s game 78-73 loss to Kentucky in double overtime. The Bulldogs lacked any offensive prowess as the Tigers’ swarmed them at every moment. Molinar and Stewart, who each played more than 43 minutes in the loss to the Wildcats, seemed particularly affected.
“I thought we had one of our better halves all season,” Martin said. “Really moving the ball, sharing the ball, protecting the lane.”
Both Molinar and Stewart struggled out of the gate. The 1-2 combo combined for 36.7 points per game coming into Tuesday’s game but finished the first half with a combined eight points on 30% shooting.
Missouri went into halftime with a 39-27 lead. The Tigers shot 50% from the field in the first half while the Bulldogs shot 34.6%. Mississippi State had eight turnovers over that span, while Missouri only had one.
The second half was a different story, specifically for Stewart and Molinar.
The rebounding battle was key coming into this matchup. Martin has emphasized boxing out, especially with the matchup at hand. Mississippi State is ranked first among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.3%. The Bulldogs’ 14.5 offensive boards per game ranks 15th in the nation.
The Bulldogs won the rebounding battle by 15. Tolu Smith, who entered the game tied for first in the SEC in rebounds per game, had nine. He also chipped in with 15 points.
“You know they’re crashing the glass, now you just got to take pride in blocking guys out,” Martin said. “It can just be Jeremiah.”
Martin believes the Tigers will get things together but noted they need to be more resilient.
“We got to get more toughness in certain areas, especially in the second half when teams are making runs,” Martin said. “We’ve got to get a little more grit to us.”
Missouri returns home as they take on LSU at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The game will air on SEC Network.