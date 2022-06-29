The Southeastern Conference announced its in-conference matchups Wednesday, and Missouri men's basketball will play five opponents twice during the season.
Got the SEC Slate.
Times and dates are still to be determined for the matchups, but Kentucky will be playing the Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Last year, the Wildcats’ season ended with a loss in the NCAA Tournament to Saint Peter’s, but they welcome back Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe, along with two five-star recruits.
The Tigers will also welcome Alabama, South Carolina and Vanderbilt to Columbia.
MU will face its usual trio of set rivals — Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M — twice. This season, Missouri will also face LSU and Mississippi State both at home and on the road.
The remaining road fixtures see MU travel to Auburn, after nearly beating a No. 1-ranked Bruce Pearl squad in Columbia last season. Missouri will also take on Tennessee, Florida and Georgia on the road.
MU went 5-13 and finished 12th in the SEC last season under Cuonzo Martin. This season’s squad sees a huge turnover with just three players (Kobe Brown, Kaleb Brown and Ronnie DeGray III) still on the roster, as well as new a head coach, Dennis Gates.