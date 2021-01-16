Coming off a weeklong pause of team activities that saw No. 17 Missouri go 11 days in between games, the Tigers finally returned to action on Saturday with a 68-52 win at Texas A&M.
After multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the Tigers’ programs, Missouri shut down all full-squad activities, postponing two Southeastern Conference games in the process.
“It helped us out,” Javon Pickett said. “It could’ve been bad, but I feel like for us we did a good job of it and making sure we were prepared.”
The feisty Aggies (7-5, 2-4 SEC) were no match for the Tigers, who took charge with a strong second half.
“You have to give credit to Texas A&M,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “They were active and aggressive.”
The Tigers (8-2, 2-2) outscored A&M 41-28 after halftime, with Missouri leading by as many as 18 points. The Aggies fought back, cutting the lead to 10 with under eight minutes remaining in regulation. However, the Tigers were able to keep A&M from cutting it to single digits.
Missouri’s defense gave the Aggies no glimpse of open looks. The Tigers held Texas A&M’s leading scorer Emanuel Miller to nine points. He entered the game averaging 16.6.
Missouri kept Miller off the line where most of his points come from. Entering Saturday, Miller averaged 7.1 free throw attempts per game but finished with two against the Tigers.
“The thing we always say is to defend without fouling,” Martin said. “We just have to take care of the basketball. That’s it. Nothing special.”
The game started out slow-paced with both teams rarely getting out in transition. Texas A&M ranks 323rd in adjusted tempo. Make or miss, the Aggies did a good job of getting back on defense.
“They told us all week it was going to be a physical game,” Pickett said. “We knew it was going to be gritty.”
The Tigers came out of the gate showing some rust, from a Mark Smith airball to multiple unforced turnovers. Missouri had 10 turnovers in the first half, leading to eight Aggies points. The Tigers finished with 14 turnovers, something Martin still isn’t pleased about.
“14 turnovers is too many, but we made the adjustments in the second half,” Martin said.
Texas A&M didn’t do much to take advantage of Missouri’s sluggish start, missing multiple open looks. While both teams struggled to get anything going offensively, the difference early on was the Aggies’ 3-point shooting.
Entering Saturday, the Aggies were 12th in the SEC in 3-point percentage at 29.8%. The Aggies, who average six made 3-pointers per game, made 4 of 6 in the opening minutes.
Missouri would get settled in toward the end of the first half. Javon Pickett gave the Tigers a spark off the bench, hitting a corner 3, then a strong layup. Missouri finished the half on a 10-0 run to take a 27-24 lead after 20 minutes.
“We didn’t get too high or get too low,” Pickett said. “We know basketball is a game of runs.”
The Aggies made a few runs in the final 10 minutes, the Tigers countered each time with a run of their own. While A&M shot 45% in the second half, 10 turnovers over that span cursed the Aggies.
Jeremiah Tilmon continued his dominant SEC play, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Aggies don’t have much length in their rotation, giving Tilmon no fits in the paint. Tilmon also added a season-high in blocks with three.
“You have a lot of talented guys on that floor, but it’s no question (Tilmon) was the best player on the floor,” Martin said. “If he’s that guy, there’s not many in America that’s better.”
In his last three games, Tilmon is averaging 18.3 points per game. Tilmon’s been especially good with handling double teams lately. The Aggies tried sending multiple defenders at Tilmon but to no avail. Even when they did get the ball out of his hands, it just created more space and open lanes for other Tigers.
“Jeremiah was tremendous,” Pickett said. “He was clogging the paint on the defensive end and getting rebounds. On the offensive end, he was finishing. That opened up the floor a lot more for us.”
When asked whether or not he’s ever had a better playing stretch, Tilmon answered no.
“I haven’t, honestly,” Tilmon said. “I’ve just been trying my best to stay consistent and humble by doing the same things I normally do. Not getting to ahead of myself.”
Dru Smith led Missouri with 15 points and a game-high four steals. Smith went 6-of-14 from the field, 2-of-6 from three.
“He was leading us,” Tilmon said. “He was playing the defense that he normally plays. I know his wrist is messed up, but he was leading the team, making big shots and sitting down on defense.”
Pickett had 12 points off the bench. Missouri is 11-1 when Pickett scores 10 or more points.
Missouri returns to action against South Carolina at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.