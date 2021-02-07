Missouri men's basketball did something Saturday no other Southeastern Conference team has been able to so far this season. The 18th-ranked Tigers defeated No. 10 Alabama, a squad that started conference play 10-0.
Missouri (13-3, 6-3 SEC) matched Alabama's frenetic pace, getting out in transition early and often. The Tigers lived in the paint, scoring 46 of their 68 points there. Missouri also defended the paint well, with the Tide making only 11 of their 23 layups, according to StatBroadcast. Alabama finished with 22 points in the paint.
"I told our guys I'm real proud of them," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "I know it's a long season, but oftentimes you have to celebrate these types of moments because they don't come often."
Despite the performance, Alabama (15-5, 10-1) is still viewed as a top team in the nation. Entering Saturday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi projected the Tide as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
"(They're) a team, no doubt in my mind, if healthy, they have every shot to win it all," Martin said about the Tide.
The win Saturday gives the Tigers the tiebreaker over Alabama, leaving the door open for Missouri to win its first regular season SEC title. While the Tigers are three games back of the Tide for first place, this can be deceiving.
Alabama has played all 11 of its scheduled SEC games, the most any team in the conference could have played up to this date. Missouri has had two SEC games — home matchups against LSU and Vanderbilt — postponed due to a COVID-19 pause within the Tigers' program last month.
As of now, both teams have seven conference games remaining. The SEC has left March 8-14 open for teams to reschedule games, however, if Missouri has any more postponements, things could get dicey.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey discussed the challenges of rescheduling games before attending Missouri’s game against TCU on January 30.
"You have to accept we may not be able to play everything," Sankey said. "On the men's side, our (open) dates are late in the season and intentionally ... so the opportunity to play all the games still remains on the men's side."
As it stands currently, Missouri's toughest remaining opponents are Arkansas and No. 22 Florida.
The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 81-68 on Jan. 2 in Fayetteville. Jeremiah Tilmon erupted for 25 points and Xavier Pinson chipped in with 23. Arkansas' lack of strength inside doesn't bode well against the 6-foot-10, 260-pound Tilmon. However, the Razorbacks are playing well, winning four of their last five games. The two teams square off at 3 p.m. Saturday in Mizzou Arena.
The Gators were one of the hottest teams in the SEC entering the week, however, Florida's four-game winning streak was snapped by South Carolina on Wednesday. Missouri and the Gators don't square off until March 3, the last scheduled game for both teams. It's likely that by then the Tigers will know whether or not this will be their final regular season conference game.
If Missouri's games aren't able to be made up, then the road to a regular-season conference title becomes bleak.
Arkansas is the only team Alabama will face in its final seven regular-season games with true NCAA Tournament aspirations. The two teams mirror each other, with both ranking in the top 20 in adjusted tempo. The Razorbacks have the home-court advantage, but Arkansas potentially has the best player between the two teams in guard Moses Moody, who averages 16.4 points per game.
Even if the Tide were to drop the game to the Razorbacks, it looks unlikely that they would encounter an additional loss. Alabama's six other opponents all have a losing record in conference play.
While Missouri's win Saturday bolsters its chances of competing for a conference title, it will likely hinge on whether or not the Tigers will be able to play their two postponed games.
Vanderbilt is 1-7 and doesn't pose much of a threat to Missouri, or any other team in the conference. LSU looked like a tournament team through the first two months of the season but it has fallen off recently, losing four of its last five games. This could play into Missouri's favor as the two teams were slated to play on Jan. 9, prior to LSU's recent losing skid.