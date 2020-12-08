Any Cuonzo Martin-led team is going to be known for its defensive intensity.
However, through three games, it’s the offense that has everyone talking.
Missouri has been one of the most efficient teams in the nation offensively thus far this season. With a quick yet balanced attack, it’s easy for Martin to see why his team is 3-0.
“Efficiency is the biggest thing,” Martin said. “We never stop talking about playing defense and playing hard, those things are very important. There’s probably a few things you give up playing with such a pace, but the energy and the focus has to continue to be there.”
The Tigers brought back one of the most experienced rosters in college basketball, returning 88% of their scoring from last season. Key veterans such as Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson have only gotten better, sharpening holes in their games. The returners are responsible for 99% of Missouri’s points through three games.
It’s not just on the court where the Tigers have noticed their development. Many players sense a different vibe around this squad compared to past teams.
“To me, it feels different,” Mark Smith said. “All the guys in the locker room are closer than ever. You can just tell with practice and how everything’s going, how competitive things are. It’s just a different feeling from the guys. Everyone’s wanting to win.”
With winning comes accolades and Missouri has been no stranger to them recently.
This week, Missouri guard Mark Smith earned SEC Player of the Week honors after his strong start to the season. Against No. 21 Oregon, Smith had 13 of his 15 points in the first half. Smith was on fire from behind the arc, going 3-of-6 on 3-pointers in the Tigers’ 83-75 win over the Ducks.
He followed that game with his best performance of the young season. Smith scored a game-high 19 points and chipped in 6 rebounds in Missouri’s 72-62 win over Wichita State.
While Smith acknowledges the honor, he knows it is just a part of the Tigers’ bigger picture.
“I’m grateful for the award, but I’m just glad the team is winning right now,” Mark Smith said. “I’m just doing my role by playing good defense and knocking down open shots.”
The Tigers weren’t done receiving accolades, either. Martin was picked as ESPN’s National Coach of the Week after Missouri’s impressive wins. Martin was humbled by the honor but acknowledged that he thinks his players deserve the credit.
“It’s hard for me to receive that type of praise because I always felt like the players do the work on the floor,” Martin said.
As Missouri continues to gain recognition, the Tigers realize that there’s a lot more basketball to be played. While analysts and fans rave about Missouri’s upcoming matchups, including No. 6 Illinois on Saturday, the Tigers have their focus on one thing: their matchup with Liberty on Wednesday.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Mark Smith said. “We’re focused on Liberty this week. They’re a good team. It’s a big game for us Wednesday. That’s really the focus right now.”
Wednesday’s game marks the second all-time meeting between the programs. Missouri won the first matchup 87-76 in 1994.
The Flames (4-2) won their conference last season, marking two consecutive years atop the Atlantic Sun. Similar to Missouri, Liberty possesses a veteran team that isn’t afraid to play anybody.
“They’ve got good size, good athleticism and really good guard play,” Martin said.
The Flames have already played four Power 5 schools, two of which reside in the Southeastern Conference.
Liberty defeated both Mississippi State and South Carolina behind streaky 3-point shooting. The Flames combined for 45% from behind the arc in those two wins. In Liberty’s four wins this season, it has shot 40% from three. However, in their two losses to Purdue and TCU, the Flames only made 28% from deep.
“They’re a very well-coached team,” Dru Smith said. “Offensively, they run a really good 5-out motion. It’s hard to predict and scout. They’re really good at what they do. It’s definitely going to be a tough defensive game.”
While Liberty puts up a ton of 3-pointers, the Flames play at one of the slower paces in the nation. According to KenPom, Liberty ranks 355th in adjusted tempo. For the Tigers to succeed, they will likely have to guard a full 30 seconds, at least, each time down on defense.
“I think it’s going to come down to a lot of 1-on-1 defense,” Dru Smith said. “If we’re able to guard all their actions and we’re able to do what we’re supposed to do, it should come down to late shot clock situations.”
On offense, Martin continues to push for his team to share the ball. Missouri’s done a good job of getting each other involved. The Tigers’ 16.7 assists per game are on pace to be much higher than their 11.4 assists per game last season.
However, at times, the offense has looked too passive, leading to turnovers. Martin stresses that while some turnovers are fine due to the Tigers being aggressive and keeping defenses honest, they have to move the ball without making unforced errors and settle into the offense in the half court.
“We have to move the ball,” Martin said. “They play a pack-line defense, so that means you have to make plays and make shots. If you can’t move the defense from side-to-side, it’ll be a long night for you.”
Wednesday’s game against Liberty kicks off a five-game homestand for Missouri. The Tigers aren’t scheduled to play away from Mizzou Arena until conference play begins against Arkansas on Jan. 2.
“There’s comfort in knowing your routine and your day-to-day schedule,” Martin said. “With the lack of fans, it’s simply basketball. It’s the execution and being with your teammates. You really find out about a lot of teams and if they can continue to perform without certain fanbases.”
Missouri takes on Liberty at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.