Just two weeks ago, this Saturday’s conference matchup between Alabama and Missouri seemed like it would be the second edition of a lopsided beatdown not in favor of the Tigers.
But after the double-digit underdogs pulled off the upset of then-No. 15 Alabama on Jan. 8 in Mizzou Arena, the upcoming game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has taken on a whole new meaning.
Before the game in Columbia, the Crimson Tide were rolling with a 2-0 start in conference play and boasting nonconference wins over Gonzaga and Houston, looking like a favorite to win the Southeastern Conference. But with the recent slump that all started in Columbia, the narrative around Alabama has changed.
Three days after losing to Missouri, the Crimson Tide dropped a close game at home against Auburn, being the first time Alabama dropped two consecutive games this season. Then, last Saturday, the then No. 24 Tide lost to Mississippi State, forcing Alabama to go .500 in conference play and losing its national ranking.
It was a sobering moment for the Alabama faithful, who once enjoyed a No. 6 ranking and a 8-1 record in December.
However, the Tide quickly had an opportunity to get momentum back on their side with Tuesday’s test against No. 13 LSU at home, and they took full of advantage of the opportunity, winning in a close 70-67 game. Now against Missouri, the Tide have the opportunity to make a statement with a win against the Tigers.
As if Alabama needs any more motivation already.
In just his third season with the Tide, coach Nate Oats has made sure not only the conference, but the entire country knows that Alabama basketball has arrived. He has winning records against all but three teams in the SEC, and the Tigers are one of those three teams.
In 2019, Oats beat MU in his first attempt at home. In the past three meetings since then, all at Mizzou Arena, his Tide have fallen short each time. Before the game Jan. 8, Oats emphasized to local media, “We’re 0-2 since I’ve been at Alabama at Missouri. Only place we’re 0-2 at.”
And after giving up 92 points to a side that averages 67.2 points, it makes Mizzou Arena the only place Alabama is 0-3 at under Oats.
“We didn’t play hard to win at Missouri. That’s not something I want to be said about our team, that we lose games because of an effort deal. We shouldn’t be talking about effort and coaching effort,” Oats said after the LSU game.
“When we get there, we’ll be one of the best teams in the country, because we’ve proven we can get up for a big games. To me, that’s really immature. If you can’t get up for a big game, why can’t you get up for every game.”
Factoring in the amount of parity within the SEC this season, Alabama knows that it has a good of a shot as anybody else in capturing the conference title for the second year in a row. But it is also aware to do that, it has to beat middle-to-low tier teams like Missouri.
Alabama will most likely come out in the revenge game with a ton of energy and motivation in a loud Coleman Coliseum. The question for MU fans is: Can the Tigers match the intensity?
Before Missouri’s last game at Ole Miss, the Tigers had an 0-4 road record with the average loss being by 32 points. But MU beat the Rebels in a convincing 78-53 win Tuesday with one of the few complete game consistent performances this season.
Amari Davis, who didn’t play against Alabama because of contact tracing policies, is coming off a season-high 23-point performance on 10-of-10 shooting against the Rebels. Missouri’s second-leading scorer may just provide the spark that the Tigers will likely need against Alabama.
Kobe Brown tallied 30 points against the Tide, one can reasonably assume that Oats and his staff will put a defensive emphasis on him in the game plan. In order to limit Brown, Alabama is going to have to bring help inside and force him to take bad shots or pass the ball. This type of defense does a flaw though, it leaves open shots on the perimeter.
Considering that Missouri shoots 25% from behind the arc this season, most teams will likely take the chance to leave shooters open. This means that the Tigers are going to have to make some deep shots.
Jarron Coleman just might be the man for those duties.
Coleman has double-digit scoring in five of the past six games and contributed most of the made 3-pointers for the team lately. Against conference opponents, he is averaging a 34.5% from the 3-point line.
For the Missouri faithful, Saturday’s test will show if this team has made strides in improvement from the 44-point loss to Arkansas or if it has just caught recent teams on a bad day.
The Tigers may not even necessarily have to win. Maybe a close, competitive defeat will be enough to convince the fans that they might not be the SEC bottom-dweller after all.