Alabama's productive second half bounces MU from SEC Tournament

When Missouri men’s basketball faced Alabama on Jan. 21 at Mizzou Arena, it was an explosive end of the first and beginning of the second half that stretched the Crimson Tide's lead and helped Alabama to a win on the road.

Alabama once again started slow, but it exploited offensive mismatches and used its size advantage to control the second half in to beat Missouri 72-61 and eliminate the Tigers from the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston dribbles toward the basket

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston dribbles toward the basket during the Tigers' 72-61 loss against Alabama on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
From left: Missouri basketball players Jackson Francois, Nick Honor, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg

From left, Missouri basketball players Jackson Francois, Nick Honor, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg walk together before playing Alabama in the SEC Tournament on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
A Mizzou flag flies before the Missouri vs. Alabama SEC Tournament game

A Mizzou flag flies before the SEC Tournament game between Missouri and Alabama on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.
  Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

