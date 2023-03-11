Alabama's productive second half bounces MU from SEC Tournament

From left, Missouri basketball players Jackson Francois, Nick Honor, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg walk together before playing Alabama in the SEC Tournament on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
When Missouri men’s basketball faced Alabama on Jan. 21 at Mizzou Arena, it was an explosive end of the first and beginning of the second half that stretched the Crimson Tide's lead and helped Alabama to a win on the road.
Alabama once again started slow, but it exploited offensive mismatches and used its size advantage to control the second half in to beat Missouri 72-61 and eliminate the Tigers from the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.
Star Alabama freshman Brandon Miller spearheaded the Crimson Tide's victory. He picked up his third foul early in the final period but stayed composed on defense, denying DeAndre Gholston an easy look at the rim and drilling a 3 on Alabama’s next possession. The SEC Player of the Year continued to get hot in the second half and finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
The triple by Miller was one of six key Crimson Tide 3s in the second half. Alabama started cold from deep and finished shooting just 29.6% from 3-point range, but shot 50% from 3 in the second half.
"We knew what they really wanted to do was shoot 3s and shoot free throws," Kobe Brown said. "We knew they didn't really want two-pointers so we tried to take away the three point line. They got a couple of lobs on us but we'd rather die by the two than the 3 and it worked out for the most part and then towards the end it kind of got away from us."
Missouri's gameplan to take away the 3-point line, coupled with the Crimson Tide's length helped create those lobs to its forwards all game. Charles Bediako and Noah Clowney were frequently on the receiving end of alley-oops, and finished with 10 and 19 points, respectively.
Defensively, Alabama was a matchup nightmare for the Tigers all game. The Crimson Tide's length slowed Missouri down as the Tigers earned very few easy looks at the rim or beyond the arc and were forced into long possessions.
While Alabama’s talent showed in the second half, it was the Tigers who gained momentum at the end of the first period, which helped keep the game close. Late in the opening period, MU created turnovers and ended the half on a high when Sean East II picked out D’Moi Hodge with a long inbound pass and Hodge drilled a 3 to cut Alabama’s lead to 31-29 at the break.
While Alabama ultimately controlled the interior, Missouri fought hard in the lane, especially in the first half. Hodge grabbed nine rebounds and Noah Carter played well in the paint en route to 10 points and three rebounds. It was his fourth double-digit scoring performance in MU's last five games.
"I've been playing very confidently these past couple games to end the season and so just remaining confident, my teammates, they got a lot of confidence in me, coach Gates has a lot of confidence in me," Carter said. "So just continuing to play that way and going out there and knowing that that I can provide."
Brown, who did not play in the Tigers' first matchup against Alabama was also key in keeping the contest close. Brown opened the contest with a dunk in transition and helped MU's frontcourt finishing with six points and seven rebounds. Hodge had another strong performance Saturday, finishing with 21 points and nine rebounds and Gholston added 17 points.
While the MU's SEC Tournament run ends in the semifinals, the Tigers' played better in its second game against one of the best teams in the country, showing promising signs as they prepare for the Big Dance.
"We're a better team, we're more connected," Gholston said. "We've always been connected, but every game we get more connected and just find each other's flaws and strengths and just go from there."
With its time in the SEC Tournament finished, Missouri now awaits its opponent in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will find out who, when and where they will play during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which begins at 5 p.m. Sunday and can be seen on CBS.