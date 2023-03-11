 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece featured

Alabama's productive second half bounces Tigers from SEC Tournament

Alabama's productive second half bounces Tigers from SEC Tournament

When Missouri faced Alabama on Jan. 21 at Mizzou Arena, it was an explosive end of the first and beginning of the second half for the Crimson Tide that stretched their lead and helped them to a win on the road.

In a rematch Saturday, Alabama once again started slow, but it exploited offensive mismatches and used its size advantage to control the second half to beat Missouri 72-61 and eliminate the Tigers in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Missouri Director of Athletic Performance Sean Conaty (CQ) and company cheer on the Tigers during a game against Alabama

Missouri director of athletic performance Sean Conaty and the Missouri bench cheer during the Tigers' game against Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston dribbles toward the basket

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) drives into the lane against Alabama forward Noah Clowney on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Tigers lost 72-61.
From left: Missouri basketball players Jackson Francois, Nick Honor, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg

From left, Missouri basketball players Jackson Francois, Nick Honor, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg walk together before playing Alabama in the SEC Tournament on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
A Mizzou flag flies before the Missouri vs. Alabama SEC Tournament game

A Missouri flag flies before the SEC Tournament semifinal between Missouri and Alabama on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you