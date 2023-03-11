Alabama's productive second half bounces Tigers from SEC Tournament

From left, Missouri basketball players Jackson Francois, Nick Honor, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg walk together before playing Alabama in the SEC Tournament on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
When Missouri faced Alabama on Jan. 21 at Mizzou Arena, it was an explosive end of the first and beginning of the second half for the Crimson Tide that stretched their lead and helped them to a win on the road.
In a rematch Saturday, Alabama once again started slow, but it exploited offensive mismatches and used its size advantage to control the second half to beat Missouri 72-61 and eliminate the Tigers in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.
Star Alabama freshman and SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller spearheaded the Crimson Tide’s victory. He picked up his third foul early in the second half but stayed composed on defense, denying MU players easy looks at the rim without fouling. His sound defense allowed him to stay in the game and finish with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Miller hit three of six Crimson Tide 3s in the second half. Alabama started cold from deep and finished shooting just 29.6% from 3-point range, but it shot 50% from 3 in the second half.
“We knew what they really wanted to do was shoot 3s and shoot free throws,” MU forward Kobe Brown said. “We knew they didn’t really want 2-pointers. So we tried to take away the 3-point line. They got a couple of lobs on us, but we’d rather die by the 2 than the 3, and it worked out for the most part and then towards the end it kind of got away from us.”
Missouri’s game plan to take away the 3-point line, coupled with the Crimson Tide’s length, helped create those lobs to Alabama forwards. Charles Bediako and Noah Clowney were frequently on the receiving end of alley-oops, and they finished with 10 and 19 points, respectively.
Defensively, Alabama (28-5) was a matchup nightmare for the Tigers all game. The Crimson Tide’s size was on full display as they slowed Missouri down, leaving the Tigers with few easy looks at the rim or from beyond the arc. Alabama’s length held the Tigers to long possessions and limited MU’s shooting to 33.8% from the field and 28% from 3.
“You really can’t game plan for (Alabama’s length),” Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston said. “You have to just go out there. You have to to be a player. Coach (Dennis) Gates allows us to be players. It affected us a little bit, I believe, we missed a lot of layups that we usually make. But overall we held our own and we did great job. We just slipped up at the end in some defensive assignments. We’ll watch the film and get better.”
Missouri (24-9) did hold its own against the Southeastern Conference’s top-seed team, particularly in the first half. The Tigers gained momentum heading into halftime by forcing Alabama turnovers, which allowed them to play with their usual fast pace late in the opening period.
MU forced nine first-half Alabama turnovers and ended the half on a high when Sean East II picked out D’Moi Hodge with a long inbound pass and Hodge drilled a 3 to cut Alabama’s lead to 31-29 at the break.
While Alabama ultimately controlled the interior, Missouri also fought hard in the lane in the first half. Hodge grabbed nine rebounds and Noah Carter played well in the paint en route to 10 points and three rebounds. It was his fifth double-digit scoring performance in MU’s past six games.
“I feel like I’ve been playing very confidently these past couple games to end the season,” Carter said. ... “My teammates, they’ve got a lot of confidence in me, coach Gates has a lot of confidence in me. So just continuing to play that way and going out there and knowing that I can provide.”
Brown, who did not play in the Tigers’ first matchup against Alabama, was also key in keeping the contest close. He opened the game with a dunk in transition and helped MU’s frontcourt, finishing with six points and seven rebounds. Hodge followed up his 26-point quarterfinal game with another strong performance Saturday, finishing with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Gholston added 17 points.
While the loss ended Missouri’s SEC Tournament run, the Tigers’ played better in their second matchup of the tournament, and it was against one of the best teams in the country, showing promising signs as they prepare for the Big Dance.
“We’re a better team,” Gholston said. “We’re more connected. We’ve always been connected, but after every game we get more connected and just find each other’s flaws and strengths and just go from there.”
Missouri now awaits its opponent in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will find out who, when and where they will play during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which begins at 5 p.m. Sunday and can be seen on CBS.