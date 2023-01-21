Facing a tall and quick No. 4 Alabama team, Missouri men’s basketball hung around on the glass but was ultimately overwhelmed by the Crimson Tide, who controlled the ball and set the tempo during the second half as they cruised to an 85-64 win Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri has been able to make up for losses in the rebounding battle this season and did show some resilience on the glass throughout Saturday’s contest. But the Crimson Tide, who average 46 rebounds per game, the most in the country, were able to keep control in the paint, out- rebounding the Tigers 53-45.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you