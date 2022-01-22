For the second straight Saturday, the Missouri faithful watched their team lose after leading for most of the game as the Tigers lost to Alabama 86-76 on the road in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
With 9:17 left in the game, MU looked like it was going to seal its second victory against Alabama this season with an Amari Davis layup that extended the lead to 10. However, the Crimson Tide went on a 27-7 run after the layup to avoid losing their fourth straight game to the Tigers.
Missouri led for 33:21 of the game’s 40 minutes.
Alabama’s trio of Jaden Shackelford, JD Davison and Jahvon Quinerly weren’t going to let the underdogs beat them for the second time in two weeks. The three guards were responsible for 20 of the 27 points scored during the run to end the game. Shackelford led the Tide with 21 points, followed by Davison with 17 points and Quinerly, who added 13 points off the bench.
“Quinerly is tough off the dribble, Shackelford is a tough player, you have to buckle down and fight, be gritty to get stops,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said of the team’s inability to get important defensive stops late in the game.
Meanwhile, it was Jarron Coleman who led Missouri (8-10, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) with 17 points that included five made 3-pointers. Coleman was accompanied by three other Tigers that also tallied double-digit scoring — Javon Pickett, DaJuan Gordon and Davis all finished with 12 points apiece.
And while the 76 points doesn’t exactly match the 92 points MU scored against the same team Jan. 8 in Mizzou Arena, the Tigers still finished above their scoring average for the season, even with their star player struggling all game.
Last time out against the Tide, Kobe Brown had 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting and made 10 of the 11 freethrows he attempted, ultimately earning him SEC Player of the Week honors.
But Alabama (13-6, 4-3 SEC) coach Nate Oats wasn’t going to let Brown be the primary reason for defeat once again.
Brown was facing tough double teams in the post area on offense every time he touched the ball. The defensive effort against the Huntsville, Alabama native held him to only 6 points this time out, only making three of his 13 shots. He also didn’t reach the foul-line once all game.
“I thought Kobe needed to be more aggressive around the rim (late game)," Martin said. "Take the double and find the open man."
After a missed layup with 3:32 left, Brown didn’t take a single shot for the rest of the game.
To the surprise of many who’ve watched Missouri all season long, it was the 3-point shooting that allowed the Tigers to keep the lead for as long as they did. The 45.8% (11-24) mark from behind the arc as a team was the second-best mark of the season, following Tuesday’s 57% against Ole Miss. Coleman shot 5-of-9 from three; Gordon and Ronnie DeGray III went 2-of-3. Javon Pickett and Trevon Brazile also each added a 3-pointer.
“I thought it was critical turnovers (against Texas A&M), that type of game," Martin said. "I think this game was a physical, aggressive game. Stats doesn’t show it (though).”
The stats that Martin is referring to were the free-throw shots.
The Crimson Tide shot 29 freethrows and made 21. MU only got to the charity stripe five times.
But while the officiating of the game might’ve affected that stat, one stat that Martin can’t deny is the offensive rebounds. Alabama had 23 offensive rebounds, the most MU has given up all season.
The 24 second-chance points might’ve just been the difference between a win and a loss for a Missouri team that can certainly use a win.
“It comes down to one-on-one defense," Martin said. "You have two of the best guards in America making plays off the dribble, so when somebody helps, the next guy has to crack down, block out and receive the ball.”
Regardless, this wasn’t an Alabama team that let Missouri lead for so long because it wasn’t motivated. Saturday’s performance showed that the Tigers are improving, maybe slowly, but surely. In a rare time this season, MU was able to show some fight without Brown having a big day scoring. And without the short, late-game collapses, this team easily could have a 4-2 SEC record instead of a 2-4 record.
“I’m happy with our guys' effort and toughness and grit,” Martin said. “But we have to find a way to get those stops.”