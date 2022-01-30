AMES, Iowa — Even though Missouri men's basketball had the lead at different points and it was close until early in the second half, the Tigers never had a hold on the game against No. 23 Iowa State. Missouri was second-best in nearly every category, and the 67-50 final score may have been flattering.
It was another loss in a season of lows for the Tigers. Their NCAA Tournament chances are now surely fully reliant on a miraculous SEC Tournament win in Tampa, Florida, in March, and that simply is not realistic to hope for, let alone expect.
The Cyclones didn't do anything surprising. Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter led on the offensive end and they played a solid defensive game. That's what you're always going to get with Iowa State.
And on the other end, maybe it should have been expected as well. That's what you're going to get with Missouri.
Brown needs to get going again
There are few players in the country who are more essential to their team's success as Kobe Brown is with Missouri. To put it simply, a season-low three points and four rebounds was never going to be enough for the Tigers to come out of Hilton Coliseum with a win.
In Missouri's most recent three wins, Brown scored 15, 30 and 27 points. In the Tigers' three most recent losses, he scored three, six and eight points. To put it simply, if Brown doesn't perform, it's hard for Missouri to perform.
He also only earned one trip to the free throw line against Iowa State, shooting 1 of 2 from the charity stripe. Brown needs to be more productive in the paint and needs to be drawing fouls. Missouri is 6-1 in games in which Brown has five or more free-throw attempts. In games that he fewer than five attempts, the Tigers are 1-11, with the single win coming against Eastern Illinois.
In addition, the Cyclones scored 32 points in the paint to Missouri's 12 in Saturday's game, a common theme in games Brown doesn't play to his standard.
Pickett needed, short bench not ideal
Missouri only had one player who finished with a positive plus-minus — Javon Pickett. The problem is that he only played 5:59 seconds due to an injury picked up on a Brockington foul.
Pickett has been one of Missouri's more important players this season. Though he didn't score in his time, it was the only period in which the Tigers seemed as though they could compete.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said Pickett injured his head and was having trouble with his vision. More tests will be conducted when the team is in Columbia.
Once Pickett walked to the locker room, it was apparent just how shorthanded Missouri is. The Tigers were down to just four players on the bench since Jordan Wilmore also did not travel due to a back injury. Sean Durugordon entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
Pickett has long been a good player for Missouri, though this is his first season as a regular starter. Without him on the floor, Missouri looked lost. The Iowa State game was the first one this season that he did not play at least 24 minutes. He has two games — Alabama at home and Central Michigan — that he logged 39 minutes.
Need to convert turnovers
Missouri has long been a team that struggles with turnovers, both forcing them and avoiding them. The Tigers had 18 against the Cyclones and forced 12. While that disparity isn't as large as other games, it goes deeper than just that.
From the 12 forced turnovers, Missouri scored just seven points. In contrast, Iowa State scored 23 points off turnovers.
The Tigers haven't been a prolific scoring team this season, but turnovers on both sides of the ball have been an issue all season. Missouri ranks No. 303 of 350 Division I men's teams in assist-turnover ratio. The Tigers also rank No. 259 for fewest turnovers and No. 270 with a -1.4 turnover ratio.
In every category involving turnovers, Missouri has major room for improvement. That was on full display against Iowa State.
If that doesn't improve, an already long season for the Tigers will continue to bring anguish with preventable errors.