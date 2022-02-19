The same issues have been apparent throughout the season. They were there for all to see, again, for Missouri men's basketball in its 68-49 loss to Mississippi State. Bad shooting, not enough distribution, not getting the best players involved enough.
The list goes on.
The Tigers have made strides over the course of the season but have continued to fall back on familiar issues that plagued them throughout early games. Once improving and taking its opponents to the wire, Missouri has lost two games in a row by 19 points.
Playing after the SEC Tournament is not a realistic goal. The NCAA Tournament hopes realistically left when the Tigers lost at home to Kansas City. Any NIT chances were probably sent away with losses to Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.
The only chance at playing after the conference tournament is winning it. Realistically, that likely won't happen.
The Tigers still have things to play for. Avoiding the dreaded first day of play in Tampa, Florida, for the SEC Tournament is atop the list. In order to do that, though, they need to beat teams like MSU. Not lose by 19 points.
Bad shooting
Missouri shot 31% from the field Friday. It shot 18% from the 3-point line.
Stats like those, more often than not, will see teams get blown out. In the end, it did.
The Tigers hung on for a bit with good free throw shooting. Missouri shot 88% from the charity stripe to keep it respectable for large portions of the game. Once the free throws stopped coming, Mississippi State took full control.
Missouri is ranked No. 343 of 350 Division I men's teams with a 28.12% 3-point percentage and No. 252 in field goal percentage at 42.62%.
That 3-point statistic is behind teams like IUPUI (3-22), Cal Poly (5-17) and Coppin State (5-19). It's a long list. It includes all but seven teams in the country. There are good and bad teams well above Missouri.
Are those teams mentioned better than the Tigers? No. It just goes to show how poor Missouri's 3-point shooting has been this season. When a team attempts 480 3s at this point in the season, it needs to hit more than 28.12% of them.
The same goes for the general field goal percentage.
Pickett, DeGray played alone
Typically a category like this would mention Kobe Brown. However, he sat for a large portion of the first half with foul trouble. He finished with eight points as Missouri fell to 0-12 when he doesn't score at least 10 points.
Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III were the only Missouri players who scored more than eight points. They were also the only ones with more than one field goal in the first half. DeGray and Pickett finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The two did a good job of getting to the free-throw line and keeping the Tigers close. Unfortunately for them, no one else chipped in.
DeGray started for the first time since Dec. 7 against Eastern Illinois. Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said he largely already considered DeGray a starter because of the production he brings, but this was the first time he was in the starting five in more than two months.
He started in place of Jarron Coleman.
Pickett has arguably been Missouri's best player since returning from a two-game head injury sustained against Iowa State on Jan. 29. He has either scored the team-high or tied for it in every game since returning. Unfortunately for him, all but one of those games have ended with a loss.
Pickett and DeGray were both pretty decent in their time against MSU. Unfortunately for them and the Tigers, no one else really was.
Better ball distribution needed
Missouri finished the night with 10 assists to Mississippi State's 16. The Tigers had 13 turnovers to the Bulldogs' nine.
Martin has said his team is one that needs to share the ball in order to have success. He's right. Unfortunately for him and his team, that doesn't happen enough.
Missouri averages 11.9 assists per game, which ranks No. 263. When the Tigers are above that average, they have more success. When they're at or below it, they don't.
MU typically does a decent job of limiting its opponents' assists, as one would expect from a more defensive-minded team, with the opposition averaging 12.2 per game. Again, when the Tigers are below that, they have success. When it's there or above, they have trouble.
The turnovers have been an issue for the entirety of the season. Missouri has ceded possession 366 times this season, which ranks No. 293 for the fewest in the country.
The Tigers' assist-turnover ratio is .83, good for No. 293. They needed to take care of the ball and distribute better against Mississippi State, sure. But it's deeper than that.
They've needed to do that the entire season.