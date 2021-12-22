ST. LOUIS — Yet again, it was a night to forget for Missouri men’s basketball from the 3-point line. The Tigers shot just 19% from behind the arc against Utah, and they followed it up with just 26.1%, 6-of-23 in the 88-63 loss to Illinois in Wednesday night’s Braggin’ Rights game.
Nobody on Missouri’s side made more than one 3, with four Tigers missing every attempt from deep. The Tigers rank No. 348 of 350 Division I teams in 3-point percentage.
“It’s a struggle because you want to see the team make shots,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. ... “If you’re a 3-point shooter and you’re working on (it) in practice, eventually they’ll fall.”
However, this time, it wasn’t just bad on the offensive end from 3. Missouri conceded 12 3s against the Fighting Illini, the second most so far this season behind Kansas. Trent Frazier had two deep 2s that were initially counted as 3s before being reversed to start the second half. It was the sixth time this season the Tigers conceded more than 10 3-pointers, with the grim mark also being set against Kansas City, Florida State, Liberty, Kansas and Utah.
Kansas hit 14. Combined, the Tigers’ biggest two biggest rivals hit 26 3s and beat them by 72 points.
The Tigers rank No. 331 in 3-point defense.
“They can make shots, you have to give credit there,” Martin said. ... “I thought they did a great job of making shots and I don’t think we were as aggressive as we needed to be.”
In the second half Wednesday, Missouri shot just 4 of 15 from 3, just 26.7%. It was a sudden change from Saturday, when the Tigers had just five attempts in the second half from behind the arc, but this game was different.
Missouri trailed by one at the break against the Utes. They trailed by 14 at the half against the Illini.
“I thought there was two tough shots from 3 in the second half, shots we probably could have passed up on,” Martin said. “But other than those, (when) shots are open they have to go. They have to go.”
Even Missouri guard Javon Pickett, who was greeted by boos from the Illinois contingent at Enterprise Center before the game began and is known for his strong performances in rivalry games, was nowhere near the level needed of him. He finished with three points that all came on one play.
Kofi Cockburn fluffed a dunk early on, which led to Pickett getting the ball for a corner 3 he sank. At that time, the score was 8-6 Missouri.
That was the Tigers’ only lead.
In large part, the singular lead and the huge reliance on the 3-point game was because of Cockburn’s dominance in the paint. The Jamaican international, who entered the postgame media session with the Braggin’ Rights trophy and asked the room, “Isn’t she beautiful?”, was a huge presence for the Illini and caused Missouri to plan around him.
That meant more looks for 3 on both ends, and the result was less than appealing for the Tigers.
“It makes a big difference having a presence like him down there,” Missouri forward Kobe Brown said. “It makes the team want to help whoever’s guarding him out so he doesn’t get going, but then while doing that they’re leaving the people on the perimeter open.”
But as the Tigers enter SEC play next Wednesday at No. 20 Kentucky, 3-point offense and defense needs to improve drastically. If not, well, it will continue to be a long season for Missouri and any remaining patience among the fanbase will continue to shorten.
It doesn’t appear there is much more patience to be had. Not when your 3-point offense is ranked No. 348 and your 3-point defense is ranked No. 331.