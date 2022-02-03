Missouri men's basketball keeps finding ways to lose.
The 66-65 loss to Florida on Wednesday was its fourth consecutive defeat and sixth in the past seven games. It was also the Tigers' third home loss in a row in which they fell by three or fewer points. After the three-point loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 15, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said he and his team need to stop finding ways to beat themselves.
It is apparent that they're still looking for the solutions.
Despite that, it wasn't all negative for the Tigers. Again, they looked decent in the defensive end. Again, they played better than their previous game.
But one can only say "again" so many times before it loses meaning. Missouri is playing its best stretch of the season but only has one win to show for it. Eventually, those improvements need to provide results.
At this point it may be too late, given the Tigers' record. Any hope of an NCAA Tournament bid, barring an improbable SEC Tournament title, is essentially six feet under. An NIT bid may be out of reach as well.
For Missouri, it was another painful loss in a season of several beatings, tight defeats and disappointments. For Florida, it was a crucial win for a team on the March Madness bubble.
Poor perimeter protection
Protecting the 3-point line has been an area of struggle for Missouri all season. Kansas City's Evan Gilyard II showed that. SMU's Kendric Davis showed that. Wichita State's Tyson Etienne showed that. The entire Arkansas starting five showed that.
Florida's Myreon Jones showed that Wednesday. Jones, who lost his starting spot for the Gators after their loss to now-No. 25 LSU, hadn't scored more than 10 points in six games.
He had 15 in the first half, all coming from behind the arc.
Missouri was better in defending the 3-ball in the second half, only allowing Florida to hit two from deep compared to eight in the first, but the damage was already done.
The Tigers are No. 257 in the country in 3-point defense. That number has gone up in comparison to the past, as Martin noted in his first pregame interview Tuesday. But that simply is not good enough for a team looking at postseason play.
Better by Brown
The stat sheet didn't look great for Kobe Brown — just eight points, three rebounds and three assists. But judging on the way he played, he was much better than he had been in previous losses.
Florida coach Mike White made note after the game that he had double-teamed Brown in the paint and tried to force other players to beat his team. That led to open looks from 3 for Jarron Coleman and looks from the midrange for Amari Davis.
White said Brown contributed to far more of Missouri's points than the stats showed.
On the other end, he had a block and a steal in a better defensive showing.
If Missouri's run of results shows anything, it's that the Tigers are still too heavily reliant on Brown's scoring ability. It isn't as prevalent as it has been in the past due to Coleman taking some of the scoring load off him, but the Tigers still rely too much on his post presence.
If there is one area Brown needed improvement on against Florida, it was getting to the free-throw line. He only had two attempts from the charity stripe, sinking both. But Brown needs to be drawing more contact in the post to get to the line more often.
Foolish fouls
In contrast to Missouri's failed upset bid against No. 1 Auburn, the Tigers did foul. It just wasn't one they needed to take.
DaJuan Gordon fouled Tyree Appleby about 85 feet from the basket in Florida's final possession. Gordon fouled out, and Appleby hit the crucial two free throws to give the Gators the lead before the Tigers botched their final shot.
But pinning the game on one foul or one play, in this instance, would be wrong.
Missouri had 21 personal fouls to Florida's 17. Of the nine Tigers to feature, five finished with three or more fouls. Gordon was the only one to foul out, but the issue runs deeper than one foul-out or one mistake.
Jones was fouled taking a 3 in the second half and hit the three subsequent free throws. Appleby, who shoots 86.5% from the line, hit all 10 of his attempts.
The fouling disparity has been an issue for Missouri all season. It costs the Tigers crucial would-be wins, as shown Wednesday. It goes to show just how much one or two fouls can swing a game or how they can swing an entire season.
For Missouri, one or two fewer fouls here or one or two smart fouls there are potentially the difference between a few more wins and the less-than-stellar record it holds now.