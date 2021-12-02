Another night, another dismal offensive display from Missouri men's basketball. It's commonplace at this point.
The Tigers lost 66-45 to Liberty in their first true road test of the season. In what was perceived as a winnable game, Missouri's offense seemed determined to make sure it was anything but.
"(Liberty) played well, got their heads up early," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "They made big shots early. ... We couldn't really get into a flow offensively."
It was Liberty's 40th consecutive home win, which is second in the nation behind Gonzaga's 56. The Tigers' 45 points were their fewest this season, nine less than their win against Northern Illinois.
"All of us ... we're mad we lost," guard Amari Davis said.
Of last season's NCAA Tournament teams on the Tigers' schedule, this or Wichita State was likely the most favorable matchup. How Missouri lines up against the likes of No. 8 Kansas or Illinois after a dismal display like Thursday will be interesting to see, and that's before getting into conference play against a better and deeper SEC.
The stats are predictably awful.
The Tigers shot just 14 of 49 from the field, good for 28.6% and again didn't hit a 3 until the second half. Missouri finished with 19 turnovers, 15 of which came in the first half.
At the break, the Tigers had 15 turnovers and just 14 points.
For reference, Liberty shot 24 of 50, 48% from the field and had 12 turnovers. The Flames scored 18 points off of Missouri's turnovers.
"Some of those turnovers in the first half were uncharacteristic," Martin said. "I though two or three of them just didn't make sense."
At a stretch, some positives can be taken from the rubble in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Kobe Brown finished with his second consecutive double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Davis had his fifth consecutive game in double-digit scoring figures. Outside of that, anything said would be a stretch at best and could border on delusion.
It really was that bad for the Tigers.
Maybe one good thing to say would be that it didn't get much worse after halftime. Maybe Liberty slowed down a bit, maybe Missouri picked up the pace.
Regardless, it didn't matter. This game was over at the break.
Missouri and Liberty came into the night ranked No. 127 and No. 134 in KenPom, respectively. It was the Tigers' seventh loss to a team ranked lower than No. 130 since 2014. After the game concluded, Missouri dropped to No. 142, while Liberty rose to No. 118.
Watching the game, it looked as though the gap was far larger. Liberty had three players — Darius McGhee, Keegan McDowell and Shiloh Robinson — who finished with double-digit scoring figures.
In that stretch starting in 2014, the Tigers have lost to Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, Lipscomb and North Carolina Central. They've lost to Kansas City twice.
"The locker room is pretty quiet," Davis said. "Everybody's just in there thinking about what they could've did right, the things that they did wrong and where we go from there."
Missouri hosts Eastern Illinois on Tuesday in a game that should be a win, and quite simply needs to be a win. The Tigers then face Kansas, Utah, Illinois and Kentucky in their next four games.
"We just need to get better as a whole," Brown said. "I wouldn't say there's one specific thing, just gotta keep getting better.