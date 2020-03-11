For most of Missouri men’s basketball’s season, the Tigers were wounded, with many key players missing games because of injury.
Without Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. for the first meeting and Mark Smith for the second, Missouri’s two losses to the Aggies in the regular season felt deflating. In the two teams’ first tussle Jan. 21 in Columbia, a 66-64 win for Texas A&M came in the middle of a four-game losing streak for the Tigers. The second game, a 68-51 A&M defeat in College Station, still reigns as the Tigers lowest-scoring performance of the season.
But Tilmon and Smith are back now, each having played four straight games. Results have been slow yet steady: Tilmon scored 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting against Ole Miss on March 4, while Smith scored 13 on 3-for-7 shooting against Alabama last Saturday.
Fully healthy and with once-injured players showing flashes of form, coach Cuonzo Martin made one thing clear as Missouri preps for its Southeastern Conference Tournament opener against Texas A&M on Thursday: The Tigers are ready to roar.
“I think they’re finally ready to play some basketball,” Martin said in a news conference Monday at Mizzou Arena. “It’s anybody’s game. We’re a different team now (and) they can actually see it. Of course, preparation across the board for every team is paramount. (But) it’s always good when you can actually see, ‘Man, we didn’t play well.’ Whatever the case may be, they can see it.”
Another possible reason Missouri didn’t play well in those two matchups with the Aggies? Way, way too many 3-pointers taken.
The two Tigers games against Texas A&M this season marked season highs for percentage of shots taken from 3. In fact, the Jan. 21 meeting — when an astounding 70% of the Tigers’ shots were taken from beyond the arc — set a Missouri record in the KenPom era (since 2002).
Part of that is because Texas A&M by nature forces opponents to shoot triples. The Aggies have forced their opponents to take 50.3% of their shots for 3 this season, which is the highest rate of any team in the country. It makes game plans against A&M relatively simple: Drive into the paint, and don’t fall into the trap of the deep ball. Especially if you don’t shoot well. This especially applies to the Tigers, whose 3-point percentage is a measly 29.7%.
“We shot a lot of 3s,” Missouri guard Dru Smith said Monday of his team’s first two games against the Aggies. “I wouldn’t say that they were bad shots, but we took a lot more than we usually do. So I think just staying aggressive, staying within ourselves is definitely something we’ve been focusing on.”
In terms of quality shot selection and choosy offense, Dru Smith was right: aggressive takes and fewer deep looks tend to swing games in Missouri’s favor.
Since the Tigers shot 36.4% on 2-point attempts against A&M on Feb. 4, Missouri hasn’t shot less than 41.9% from 2, hitting either exactly or over half of its shots from inside the arc six times in the nine games since.
If Missouri can achieve a consistent offensive presence inside and combine it with a defense that had arguably its best game of the season last Saturday against Alabama, the Tigers might be in business. The Crimson Tide, who entered Saturday averaging 83.1 points per game, were held to a season-low 50 points and just 16% from 3-point range as they struggled to deal with Missouri’s ultra-physical, in-your-face guarding style.
Texas A&M is also one of the few teams in the SEC that a foul-prone Missouri (second-most fouls committed in league play) can maybe get away with hacking. The Aggies shot 68.3% from the free-throw line in league play, which ranks 12th in the conference.
The Tigers indeed have all their personnel back, but if Missouri hopes the third time is the charm against the Aggies, it must exorcise the demons that plagued it in its two previous A&M defeats.
“I think the thing is just consistency,” Martin said. “And (that means) not everybody plays. You can’t play at the level you want to play when everybody’s playing; there’s no flow, there’s no continuity. You’re probably going to play nine guys max and you have to roll from there. A guy gets in foul trouble, you make the necessary adjustments. But guys need to know, when I’m playing, when I’m going in and out.”
The game is set for a 6 p.m. start in an empty Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be televised on the SEC Network.