There are plenty of storylines heading into this week's Southeastern Conference tournament. An automatic NCAA Tournament bid is up for grabs, some teams are looking to improve their tournament seeding, while one in particular is trying to make its case for the big dance.
The Missourian examines who’s up and who’s down across the SEC.
Stock up: Arkansas
Over the last month, Arkansas has gone from one of the better teams in the SEC to one of the better teams in the nation. With 11 consecutive conference wins and eight straight overall, the eighth-ranked Razorbacks are the hottest team in the SEC.
Last week's matchups didn’t pose much of a challenge for the Razorbacks, who defeated South Carolina and Texas A&M. While the Aggies kept their game much closer than the Gamecocks did, Arkansas’ offense led the way. The Razorbacks shot a combined 53.1% from the field and 43.1% from 3 in the two games.
Arkansas' defense also stepped up, getting some stops late to seal the seven-point win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Arkansas was led offensively by freshman guard Moses Moody, who had 28 points.
Playing their best basketball this late into the season, the Razorbacks have made their case as one of the strongest teams in the nation. Tennessee is the only SEC team they haven’t defeated at least once this season. Along with Alabama, Arkansas looks to be a team that could be playing in the Sweet 16 — and possibly further.
Stock up: Louisiana State
The Tigers picked up their biggest road win of the season Saturday, squeaking out an 86-80 win over Missouri at Mizzou Arena. Before the win, LSU had been 3-6 on the road this season.
As is it often does LSU relied on its offense. Freshman Cameron Thomas scored 29 points, but he wasn’t alone. Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford and Darius Days each scored in double figures and made key plays down the stretch Saturday.
While the Tigers’ defense has been lacking at times this season, that wasn’t the case last week. LSU held both Missouri and Vanderbilt to under 39% shooting. LSU routed the Commodores by 15 last Tuesday.
Despite being up-and-down this season, LSU sits as the No. 3 seed entering the SEC Tournament. Even though the team has struggled to find consistency this season, coach Will Wade believes Saturday’s win against Missouri may be the spark the Tigers needed.
“Hopefully, this will ignite us and get us going,” Wade said. “We have to finish strong. We’ve got to continue this play into the SEC Tournament.”
Stock up: Mississippi
Following a rough road loss to Vanderbilt on Feb. 27, the Rebels needed to go 2-0 last week to preserve any NCAA Tournament chances they had . Ole Miss did exactly that, defeating Kentucky on Tuesday, then avenging its loss to the Commodores with a win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
While they weren’t résumé-boosting wins, the Rebels needed to avoid another loss to round out the regular season. In both games, it was the Ole Miss defense that made a difference. Both the Wildcats and Commodores combined to shoot 37.1% last week against the Rebels.
With a 15-10 record, Mississippi is in the hunt for one of the final at-large tournament bids. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has the Rebels in his ‘Next Four Out’, projecting that they still have some work to do in the SEC Tournament to secure a NCAA spot.
If the Rebels can pick up a second-round win over South Carolina followed by a quarterfinal win over LSU in this week’s SEC Tournament, they could see themselves in the big dance.
Stock down: Florida
The Gators undeniably had the worst week of any SEC team. After winning three straight games and being just outside the AP Top 25, Florida went 0-2 last week.
Turnovers plagued the Gators in each loss. Florida gave the ball away 18 times against Missouri on Wednesday, including 15 times in the first half. While the Gators shot 58.1%, the lack of ball control allowed a Tiger team shooting 45.9% to stay in the game and eventually win.
Looking for a bounce-back game, Florida’s offense was nonexistent in Saturday’s 65-54 loss at Tennessee. The Gators’ 16 turnovers were overshadowed 41.7% shooting, their worst mark since Feb. 16. Poor free-throw and 3-point shooting factored into a season-low 54 points.
The loss pushed the Vols ahead of the Gators to fourth in the conference, giving them a double-bye in this week’s SEC Tournament. Instead of having an extra day of preparation for a likely rematch against Tennessee in the quarterfinals, the Gators will now play in the second round of the tournament as they await the winner of Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.
Florida is a No. 9 seed in Lunardi's projection as of Monday, but it may not feel comfortable about its NCAA Tournament position unless it can win a game or two this week.