With another week of Southeastern Conference play came more shifting in the standings. One team slid down in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, while another made its first appearance this season.
The Missourian examines who is up, who is down and this week’s winners and losers across the SEC:
Stock up: Arkansas
Arkansas is playing its best ball of the season. The Razorbacks are winners of three straight, with the latter two victories both coming on the road . Before last week, the Razorbacks had only three games decided by 10 points or fewer , but they pulled out tight wins at Kentucky and then-No. 10 Missouri to gain crucial close-game experience.
In both games, Arkansas needed late free throws to pull away. Jalen Tate calmly knocked down two late free throws against the Wildcats, giving the Razorbacks a lead they never gave up. Against Missouri, Arkansas hit its final seven free throws in overtime, finishing the game on a 9-2 run.
Forward Justin Smith played a big role in the Razorbacks’ comeback against the Tigers, leading Arkansas in scoring with 19 points. Smith has been integral to the Razorbacks’ success this season; they are 15-2 when he plays and 1-3 when he doesn’t.
With the wins, Arkansas entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 24. Eric Musselman’s squad has flirted with the rankings for multiple weeks, but until Saturday, it lacked a signature win to push it over the top. Arkansas is on the rise and looks poised for more.
Stock up: Mississippi
Ole Miss has gone from merely an upset threat to a team on the NCAA Tournament bubble. After starting the season 8-8, the Rebels have caught fire with four straight wins, including defeats ofthen-No. 11 Tennessee and then-No. 10 Missouri.
Ole Miss’ success coincides with guard Devontae Shuler’s breakout play. Shuler earnedSEC co-Player of the Week honors after hitting the game-winning shot against Auburn on Feb. 6. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, a former AAU teammate of Shuler’s tweeted, “Me and Zion (Williamson) warned yall lol. dude was averaging 30 in aau.”
Shuler followed that with another impressive week. The Rebels didn’t need much from Shuler in their 80-59 win against Missouri, but he continued his strong play. He hit five 3s against the Tigers, scoring 15 points. Shuler followed that performance with a career-high 31 points against struggling South Carolina.
With a good supporting cast in forward Romello White and guards Jarkel Joiner and Luis Rodriguez, Ole Miss might be more than just a sleeper SEC team. Two of the Rebels’ final five games are against teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament (LSU and Missouri).
It may not be too late for Ole Miss to make a tournament push, especially with Shuler’s recent play. If the SEC Tournament does happen, the Rebels could be a team to watch as they make their case for an NCAA Tournament bid.
Stock up: Alabama
The Tide got off the schneid after losing two out of three. Alabama won both its games last week against underwhelming South Carolina and Georgia.
While the game was closer than most would’ve expected, Alabama defeated the Gamecocks 81-78. South Carolina was strong inside the arc, shooting 55.3% on 2-pointers, but its struggles from 3 at the free-throw line hindered its upset bid. On Saturday, Alabama took care of the Bulldogs, winning by 33.
With the two victories, the Tide increased their chances of winning the SEC regular-season title. Missouri currently is the only SEC team with a tiebreaker over the Tide, but the Tigers lost two straight, almost certainly killing off any hopes they had of the first SEC regular-season title in school history. Florida and Tennessee each lost last week, dropping each of them further behind the Tide in the standings.
Arkansas and LSU are the teams with the best chance to catch Alabama, but even their odds are bleak, with both sitting 3½ games back. The Tide have the tiebreaker over LSU, having beaten the Tigers twice this season. Alabama and Arkansas square off Feb. 24, but the best the Razorbacks can do is split with the Tide, having already lost to them Jan. 16. Barring a catastrophic meltdown, it looks like Alabama will win its first SEC regular-season title since 2002.
Stock down: Missouri
The Tigers started off last week as the highest-ranked team in the league, sitting at No. 10 in the AP Top 25. How quickly things have changed. Missouri is now No. 20 after going 0-2 last week, trailing No. 8 Alabama and No. 19 Tennessee in the AP rankings.
The Tigers’ defense let them down last week. Ole Miss shot 56.9% on Wednesday, the best an opponent has fared against the Tigers this season. There was a lack of energy on Missouri’s part, allowing Shuler, Joiner and crew to get to any spot they wanted unabated.
Saturday’s game against Arkansas was better defensively for the Tigers, with the Razorbacks shooting less than 40% for most of the first half. But in the final minutes and in OT, Missouri couldn’t get the timely stops it has relied on in past games, especially without defensive anchor Jeremiah Tilmon. The Razorbacks shot 46.8% from the field and 38.1% from 3 after halftime.
The Tigers shot the ball well last week, shooting a combined 46.7% from the field and 41.2% from 3. Usually a staple of any Cuonzo Martin-led team, the defense will need to step up for the Tigers to continue to be competitive. Free-throw shooting will also be key, as Missouri went just 19 for 36 (52.8%) from the line in last week’s games.
After losing back-to-back games for the first time this season, the Tigers need to rack up some wins. Their schedule this week is favorable, with games on the road against Georgia and South Carolina. Missouri will have a chance to prove last week was an anomaly as it takes on some of the lower-tier SEC teams.