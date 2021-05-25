As Missouri's roster changes, Coleman will provide veteran presence

With the NCAA loosening transfer restrictions the past calendar year, there has been unprecedented roster turnover in all sports.
Nowhere has the impact been more apparent than in college basketball, where more than 1,000 players have attempted to switch schools.
This has trickled into Missouri’s program, where five athletes have transferred out of the program. Combine that with four contributors graduating and the roster will look completely different next season.
Between incoming transfers and freshmen, Missouri is expected to have eight new players on its roster this fall. Starting this week, the Missourian will take a player-by-player look at the roster changes, starting with redshirt junior Jarron “Boogie” Coleman.
Who he is
The transfer from Ball State will look to help stabilize a backcourt that has been depleted by graduation and the transfer portal.
Over his two years playing for Ball State, Coleman established himself as a combo guard who can initiate offense and score from all three levels on the court.
“He’s a tough player to stop because of his shooting ability, but he’s also sneaky athletic (and) strong when driving to the bucket,” Making the Madness writer Sean Paul said via direct message. “So his versatile offensive skill set isn’t easy to gameplan for.”
As a redshirt freshman, he was the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year. Coleman showed off a skill set of elite playmaking while struggling at times to score, which reflected in his shooting splits.
The guard came out of the pandemic a totally different player. While he maintained his great passing ability, ranking fifth in the conference in assist rate, he took a huge step forward as a shooter.
In 13 games, he led the team in usage rate and his 3-point numbers skyrocketed. He averaged almost 14 points per game and his 3-point shooting jumped 10% on increased volume. His injury-shortened season was highlighted by a 33-point outburst against Toledo that included a layup that sent the game to overtime.
How he fitsThe most affected part of Missouri’s roster turnover will be its backcourt. Significant contributors Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith and Drew Buggs all transferred, while stalwart Dru Smith graduated.
This leaves a significant portion of the scoring and playmaking up in the air for the 2022 Tigers. The goal is that Coleman and other transfers will fill that void.
One spot where Coleman could instantly improve the team is in the shooting department. Missouri’s 32% 3-point percentage ranked 230th in the country per KenPom, and Coleman shot 42%. This should improve floor spacing for a team that often struggled to create good shots in the half court.
The playmaking aspect of his game will be desperately needed too. With the aforementioned graduation of leading assist man Dru Smith, Coleman will be expected to handle some ballhandling duties. This is something he has shown to be capable of as he led the Cardinals in assists this past season.
Whatever role is asked of him by Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, Coleman appears to have the skill set to fill it.