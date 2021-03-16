Conference superiority in college basketball still exists, even during an abbreviated season.
The Southeastern Conference earned six bids in this year’s NCAA Tournament, one fewer than 2019, the last time the tournament was held.
The six bids rank fourth among conferences, trailing the Big Ten (9), Big 12 (7) and Atlantic Coast Conference (7). While the SEC doesn’t stack up to those leagues, there are plenty of good teams capable of making a deep tournament run. Aside from Missouri, here’s a look at the other five SEC teams in the tournament and their first-round matchups.
(2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona:
Alabama (24-6, 16-2 SEC) is the highest-ranked SEC team in this year’s tournament, and for good reason. Winners of the regular season and conference tournament titles, coach Nate Oats’ squad likely would be a No. 1 seed in other seasons. However, a 1-3 record versus Top 25 teams has left more to be desired from the Crimson Tide.
SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Herbert Jones is Alabama’s undisputed leader. He’s a Swiss Army knife who can pass, rebound, defend and — when needed — score. Points don’t tell the story with Jones, whose regular-season scoring average is tied for the lowest among SEC Player of the Year winners since the award was first handed out in 1965 — Vanderbilt’s Jan Van Breda Kolff also averaged 10.9 points during the 1973-74 season.
Alabama’s depth also makes it a difficult out. Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and John Petty Jr. are just a few of the players who make the Tide one of the most dangerous teams in the field of 68. Elite on both sides of the ball, especially on defense, Alabama is the most likely SEC team that could win the national championship.
Its first-round matchup is against Iona in the East region at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Gaels (12-5, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic), coached by Rick Pitino, enter the tournament on a six-game winning streak. Iona hasn’t won an NCAA tournament game since the 1979-80 season under coach Jim Valvano.
(3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate: Despite losing in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, the Razorbacks (22-6, 13-4 SEC) arguably are the hottest team in the SEC.
Arkansas is 12-2 in its past 14 games, including a win over Alabama on Feb. 24. The Razorbacks are a streaky team, going the entire months of December and February without a loss. Playing an up-tempo style offensively, Arkansas scores the seventh-most points per game in the nation (82.4). It also defends at a high level, with six players averaging at least a steal per game.
The Razorbacks face Colgate in the South region at 11:45 a.m. Friday. The Raiders (14-1, 11-1 Patriot League) are big on taking 3s and layups, averaging 86.3 points per game on 49.8% shooting. The matchup projects to be an up-and-down affair. Arkansas has an adjusted tempo that ranks 17th in the nation, while Colgate is 25th.
(5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State: Unlike the first two SEC schools, a trend for the following three teams is inconsistency, with the Vols as the poster child.
Entering the season, Tennessee (18-8, 10-7 SEC) was heralded as a potential conference champion. The Vols started out 10-1 but bottomed out from there, finishing fourth in the conference. They haven’t won three games in a row since early January.
Still, Tennessee’s got talent. It remains a defensive juggernaut, ranking fourth in defensive efficiency. Freshmen Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson are coming along as offensive threats. After coming off the bench to start the season, the freshman duo have become the Vols’ go-to scorers, with Victor Bailey and Josiah-Jordan James taking a reduced role.
Its mix of youth and experience, along with defensive prowess, gives it a chance. However, the Vols are vulnerable at any time to go through long stretches without a bucket.
They’ll face Oregon State in the Midwest region at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Beavers (17-12, 10-10 Pac-12) barely squeaked into the Big Dance. If it weren’t for winning the Pac-12 Conference tournament, Oregon State likely would be preparing for the NIT. The Beavers struggle in the half-court, yet they play one of the slower paces in college basketball. It could present them problems going against a set Tennessee defense.
(7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech: The Gators (14-9, 9-7 SEC) are a solid team that has overcome a lot after losing their best player, Keyontae Johnson, four games into the season because of a heart inflammation.
Florida is inconsistent. The Gators will rail off four consecutive wins, then follow that up with two straight losses. They are currently in another slump, losing three of their past four games.
Florida still is efficient offensively. It led the SEC in field-goal, 3-point and free-throw percentage. All-SEC guard Tre Mann leads the Gators with 16 points per game.
Florida squares off against Virginia Tech in the South region at 11:15 a.m. Friday. Rust may hinder the Hokies’ (15-6, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) tournament run, as they have barely played in the past month. Virginia Tech had five of their last eight games canceled due to COVID-19. It’s played one game in March, an 81-73 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament.
(8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure: LSU is similar to Tennessee as both have underwhelmed with talented rosters, but there’s one glaring difference between the two. The Tigers (18-9, 11-6 SEC) are all about offense with not much to show on defense.
LSU is fifth in the nation in offensive efficiency and can score with any team in the nation. However, their lack of interior defense is a main reason why the Tigers are only an eighth seed. LSU is 125th in defensive efficiency, the worst among any Power-5 team in the tournament.
Although their defense is shaky, the Tigers certainly can make things interesting in a one-game scenario. LSU’s Cameron Thomas, Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford rival some of the best offensive trios in this year’s tournament.
The Tigers will face St. Bonaventure in the East region at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The Bonnies (16-4, 11-4 Atlantic 10) lean heavily on their starters. With normally just a seven-man rotation, bench players account for just 10% of the Bonnies’ minutes. They’re a balanced squad, ranking in the top 50 nationally in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.