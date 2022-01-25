If you saw the shooting percentages of Missouri before you saw the final score of the game against Auburn on Tuesday night, you would’ve believed the game was a blowout.
But despite shooting 38% from the field and 21% from behind the arc, MU led for 26:37 of the game and came up just one point short against the best team in the country.
In contrast to the last upset bid at Mizzou Arena, in which the Tigers scored 92 points and won the game vs. Alabama, this was all thanks to the defense.
Coach Cuonzo Martin and his team held Auburn to its season-low in points with 55 and kept the NBA’s No. 1 draft prospect, Jabari Smith, to only five points on 2-of-15 shooting.
It was almost a perfect defensive performance. Almost. And perfection is needed to beat the top dogs.
The opponent’s offensive rebounding, for the second straight game, was the Achilles’ heel the Tigers.
“We got to go hit people. Can’t let people just run us,” Javon Pickett said after the game. “We got to go make contact first.”
Saturday against Alabama, Missouri gave up a season-high in offensive rebounds with 23. The 25 offensive rebounds for Auburn broke that record in just three days.
It is the third straight game in which MU set a season-high in offensive rebounds allowed, although it was able to overcome the 14 given up against Ole Miss in the blowout win.
But in just the second half alone, Auburn was able to snag 20 offensive boards, giving more opportunities to the visitors, who certainly needed them with the 25% shooting in the latter half.
And those extra opportunities happened to be the difference between losing by one and pulling off the first win over a No. 1-ranked team since 1997.
With the duo of 7-foot-1 Walker Kessler and Devan Cambridge, no matter the effort, MU just couldn’t finish defensive possessions.
Entering the game as one of the best big men in the Southeastern Conference, Kessler, Martin knew, was going to be a handful for his undersized team. He finished with 12 rebounds, seven on offense. And five of those seven came in the second half.
Kessler’s board within the final seconds was perhaps the most important play of the game, as he negated any chance MU would get an opportunity to win in the closing moments.
“You can’t give Kessler an inch around the round the rim,” Martin said.
But the other part of the rebounding duo was something MU didn’t expect.
Cambridge previously had his offensive rebounding high this season at three, which came against Yale. Against Missouri, he had nine.
Cambridge, who played 20 minutes off the bench, got all nine of his offensive rebounds in the second half. Whether it meant ripping the ball from a Missouri player or outjumping them, the 6-6 junior provided a much-needed spark for an Auburn offense that was stagnant nearly all game.
“I thought Cambridge did what he does well, crash the offensive glass,” Martin said. “He just made plays.”
And with MU having trouble scoring, it proved fatal. Missouri only attempted 52 shots in the game; Auburn attempted 70.
In Martin’s eyes, it wasn’t an offensive scheme that allowed Auburn to clean up the glass in front of the student section. It just simply came down to effort, toughness and execution.
“You have to play the game. You have to condition the body. You have to do your job. You got to hit bodies. You got to chase the ball,” Martin said of what his team needs to do to improve moving forward.
Looking ahead, Iowa State poses another potential threat to extending the rebounding woes for Missouri. The Cyclones had a season-high 21 offensive boards against Iowa but also only six in their last game, against TCU.