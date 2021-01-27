Experience usually trumps youth, but that wasn’t the case Tuesday for No. 12 Missouri men’s basketball.
Missouri, the sixth-most experienced team in the nation according to KenPom, was erratic in its 88-82 road loss to Auburn. Auburn — which ranks dead last in experience at 347th in the country — played with a level of urgency, led by freshman guard Sharife Cooper, whohas quickly become the next big name in college basketball. On the flip side, Missouri was sloppy to start and finish the game, sandwiching a 14-point rally in between.
Cooper’s impact on the blue and orange Tigers can’t be underestimated. In Auburn’s first 11 games — all without Cooper — the Tigers averaged 74.4 points per game on 44.4% shooting. Now, with Cooper in the lineup, Auburn is averaging 86.8 points on 46.8% shooting.
The freshman was 5 for 12 from the floor against Missouri but made his impact felt well beyond his shooting. The more experienced Tigers struggled to keep Cooper out of the lane, where he gets most of his assists — 71% of them come on baskets in the paint — and where Auburn attempted five alley-oops against Missouri, only one resulting in a turnover. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl called a lob play in the first minute of the game, a sign of things to come.
Cooper tied a season-high with 28 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists.Auburn outscored Missouri by 20 points when Cooper was on the floor.
“You gotta keep (Cooper) in front of you, make him work, make him go over the top of you,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He did a great job of getting downhill.”
Cooper’s penetration also was key in Auburn’s season-high 44 free-throw attempts, the most any team has taken against Missouri since last Feb. 15 when then-No. 11 Auburn shot 46 in a loss at Mizzou Arena. Cooper, who averages 8.8 free-throw attempts, took 21 against Missouri on Tuesday and made 18.
“I’m not saying the officials didn’t do a good job, but man, 44 free throws, that’s a lot to beat any team on the road,” Martin said.
Fouls plagued Missouri as three of its starters fouled out, including guard Dru Smith. No stranger to foul trouble, Smith had not fouled out of a game this season, despite having five games with four fouls. However, that changed Tuesday, when Xavier Pinson and Mark Smith also fouled out.
While Missouri relies on its defense, defending without fouling has been an issue this season.
“That’s kind of who we are, we want to be kind of intense on the defensive end, kind of up in you,” Smith said. “We have to adjust now to how the game is being called. We have to do better especially there in the second half of trying to make those adjustments, keeping our hands out and just making straight-up plays at the rim.”
Missouri found better results on the offensive end. The Tigers’ 82 points were their third-most in a game this season. Dru Smith finished with a season-high 21 points. Jeremiah Tilmon posted another double-double, matching Smith’s 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Javon Pickett had his best performance in conference play, scoring 13 points off the bench on 6-of-10 shooting.
Despite the big scoring numbers, Missouri missed opportunities to put up more points.
Missouri took 76 field goals, 11 more than its previous season high, but couldn’t manage to find a consistent rhythm on offense. Missouri started out slowly but picked it up toward the end of the first half, finishing the half on a 19-9. Missouri continued battling back, leading by as many as seven points in the second half, but Missouri went cold while Auburn surged back in front late.
Finishing at the rim was an issue for Missouri. While Auburn isn’t the biggest team, it has length and showcased it, blocking 14 shots, the most by any team against Missouri this season. Babatunde Akingbola had five swats, while JT Thor had four.
“We have some weaknesses, we have some warts, but we have some length,” Pearl said.
It changed the game against Missouri. Auburn’s young team did much of its damage around the rim, but the more seasoned team of Tigers struggled in the paint.
“You gotta give credit, there were probably a couple they made good blocks,” Martin said. “But I think more than anything, the ones I watched from the sideline, we didn’t go up strong, we didn’t go up finishing the ball, we didn’t make contact and keep our heads up.”
The Tigers begin a three-game homestand against TCU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.