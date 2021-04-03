Missouri men’s basketball’s roster is starting to come together.
A day after Kansas State transfer DaJuan Gordon committed to the Tigers, Missouri landed another transfer guard. Ball State redshirt sophomore guard Jarron Coleman announced his commitment to Missouri on Saturday via Twitter.
🐯🐯🐯🐯🐯 #longlive2x #ripmawmaw pic.twitter.com/GbFRPUqPLC— Boog 💂🏽♂️ (@jarron_coleman) April 3, 2021
Coleman, who also goes by his nickname "Boogie," started 35 games during his two seasons at Ball State. Coleman averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 13 games this season. He missed the Cardinals' first 10 games after recovering from a foot surgery he had in October.
The 6-foot-5 guard adds floor spacing to a Missouri team that was abysmal from 3 this season. The Tigers shot 32.5% this season, which ranks 230th in the nation.
This season, Coleman’s 3-point efficiency rose despite taking more 3s. The Indianapolis native went from attempting 2.6 3s per game his freshman year to hoisting 5.6 per game this season, with his 3-point percentage rising from 32.5% to 42.5%.
Coleman becomes the third transfer to commit to Missouri, joining Gordon and Amari Davis — all three being guards.
With Coleman’s commitment, Missouri currently has two scholarship spots available.