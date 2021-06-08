The official date for the renewal of the basketball Border War rivalry was released Tuesday morning. Kansas and Missouri will play Dec. 11 in Lawrence, Kansas.
The date was announced Tuesday as part of Kansas’ nonconference basketball schedule release. The Tigers and Jayhawks will play in their first meeting since a set of classic top-10 matchups in the 2011-12 season, Missouri’s last in the Big 12.
The game will mark the beginning of a six-game series between the former conference rivals.
The Jayhawks are scheduled to visit Columbia in 2022-23 and 2024-25, with another game in Lawrence in 2023-24. The 2025-26 and 2026-27 games are scheduled for the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
This date marks the second confirmation on the Tigers schedule. Missouri will be in Florida on Nov. 11 and 12 for the Jacksonville Classic. Florida State, SMU and Loyola Marymount also are in the classic.