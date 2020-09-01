Missouri’s 2020-21 season ticket renewal deadline for men’s and women’s basketball has been extended to Sept. 30.
Tickets can be renewed or requested at mutigers.com or 1-800-CAT-PAWS.
Neither team has released the dates for the 2020 season opener.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Missouri’s 2020-21 season ticket renewal deadline for men’s and women’s basketball has been extended to Sept. 30.
Tickets can be renewed or requested at mutigers.com or 1-800-CAT-PAWS.
Neither team has released the dates for the 2020 season opener.
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.