In a normal season, two undefeated conference opponents colliding near the end of December would showcase two squads that have been tested.
However, due to schedule changes because of COVID-19, some teams have fulfilled most of their nonconference schedule while others have not. Nonetheless, the goose egg in the loss column still holds weight.
No. 12 Missouri (6-0) hasn’t been accustomed to this hot of a start in nearly nine years. The Tigers haven’t been undefeated this late in the season since Jan. 7, 2012, when they were 14-0 until losing to Kansas State.
Missouri has moved up the rankings with its impressive résumé, which includes two Top 25 wins, over Oregon and Illinois. The Tigers have a chance to ring in the new year with a 7-0 record, their best since the 2013-14 season.
However, standing in their way is a matchup with No. 7 Tennessee (6-0) on Wednesday.
Tennessee hasn’t had much competition to start the season. The Volunteers opened with strong wins over Colorado and Cincinnati. However, Tennessee’s last three wins came against schools without a victory this season, combining for a record of 0-22.
The lackluster nonconference résumé wasn’t planned by Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. But because of multiple schedule nixes, the Vols lack a signature win.
Wednesday’s matchup also marks the Volunteers’ first road game of the season. Tennessee was originally scheduled to go on the road twice in nonconference play.
The Volunteers were slated to play No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 2 in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis and Notre Dame on Dec. 5 in South Bend. However, because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the program, Tennessee had to cancel those games.
In total, the Vols have had five games canceled this season.
“It is not the ideal thing we would have liked to have had with the way our preseason went,” Barnes said. “With that said, it is here and it is what it is, and we are going to have to go play against a very good Missouri basketball team.”
Barnes noted that this isn’t the same Missouri team that he’s accustomed to, noting the faster pace at which Cuonzo Martin’s squad has played.
“They are different,” Barnes said. “I think they are a really well-coached team on both sides. I think they know exactly how they want to play and who they want to play through. They know who they are, and they play to that.”
The Tigers’ experience has been pivotal as to why they are undefeated.
According to KenPom, Missouri is the eighth-most experienced team in the nation and the second-most experienced among Power Five schools behind Georgia Tech.
In the past, the Tigers struggled to cut deficits, whereas this squad hasn’t, coming from behind to defeat Liberty and Bradley.
One of the Tigers’ veterans who is poised to make a big impact in Wednesday’s game is Dru Smith, who will be tasked with guarding the Vols’ Victor Bailey Jr.
Bailey, a transfer from Oregon and the son of former MU football standout Victor Bailey, leads Tennessee in scoring with an average of 13.2 points per game. Smith, the Tigers’ best on-ball defender, will have his hands filled with the sharpshooting left-hander.
Likewise, look for Smith to be more assertive on offense after posting a season-low six points against Bradley.
“I just need to stay aggressive,” Smith said. “Keep trying to get in the paint and make plays, whether it’s for myself or other guys.”
Another player to watch is Jeremiah Tilmon, who will have the size advantage over the smaller Vols. Tilmon has an inch and 45 pounds on Tennessee’s biggest starter, John Fulkerson.
Look for Martin to establish Tilmon early on in the post, to which the 6-foot-10 center looks forward
“Making my presence known,” Tilmon said. “They’re physical down there. It’s going to be a two-dog fight.”
Fulkerson, who will be tasked with guarding Tilmon most of the game, can also provide issues for Tilmon and the Tigers with his offense.
Fulkerson was named second-team All-SEC last season after averaging 13.7 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game. Fulkerson possesses a crafty game with an ability to face up and hit mid-range jumpers. The Vols like to run many of their sets through Fulkerson, which could put Tilmon in foul trouble early.
“They go through the post to get most of their points,” Tilmon said. “It’s just our job to hold our ground.”
Besides Fulkerson, the Vols aren’t going to make it easy for Tilmon and company on offense. Tennessee returns many of its key players from an already stout defense last season, including Yves Pons, one of the best shot blockers in the nation.
“They play really good team defense,” Martin said. “They put you in situations where you have to make 1-on-1 plays. That’s what good defensive teams do. They force you to do things you’re not comfortable with doing and play the percentage.”
Pons returned for his senior year after winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season. At 6-6, Pons led the SEC with 2.4 blocks per game last season. With an improved offensive game, Pons has raised NBA scouts’ interest, projected as a late second-round pick in next year’s draft.
Speaking of the NBA, Barnes is widely known for recruiting skills, landing future NBA players LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant, Avery Bradley and others during his tenure coaching at Texas.
Barnes, who was hired by Tennessee in 2015, didn’t get his first 5-star commit until 2018 when he signed guard Josiah-Jordan James. It looks like that signing opened the floodgates for Barnes when it comes to recruiting.
According to 247 Sports, the Volunteers had the fifth-best recruiting class in 2020. It helps when there are two 5-star commits, Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson, who can immediately contribute as freshmen coming off the bench for Tennessee.
Martin, who coached at Tennessee from 2011-14, recognizes just how special the two freshmen are to the Volunteers’ program.
“They have a lot of returning talented players and they added two elite freshmen,” Martin said. “I say that because they play on both ends of the floor and they gel well with their teammates.”
Springer, ranked 16th nationally in the class of 2020 according to 247 Sports, is a three-level scorer, averaging 11.5 points per game this season. Springer is a strong combo guard who can play through contact effectively but can also make consistent jump shots. In six games, Springer is shooting 67% from three. Defensively, he also brings energy and intensity and has the potential to be a solid defender.
Johnson, ranked 19th nationally in the same class according to 247 Sports, hasn’t seen as much success as Springer but has similar potential.
A 6-5 guard, Johnson is erratic when handling the ball, leading Tennessee in turnovers with 2.2 per game despite coming off the bench. He also hasn’t shot the ball well, either, shooting 18.2% from the 3-point line to be tied for the lowest on the team among players who have taken four or more 3-pointers.
Despite those concerns, Johnson has exceptional athleticism and plays strong defense. Johnson is tied for the team lead in steals with nine, chipping in with four blocks.
“They understand the importance of coming in and playing defense, rebounding, playing hard and sharing the basketball,” Martin said. “That’s a beauty to see for two young guys as talented as they are.”
Whether it’s Missouri’s experience-laden squad or Tennessee’s mix of youth and veterans, fans are in for a slugfest between two of the best teams in the nation who just happen to be in the same conference.
“The thing about conference play is everybody knows everybody,” Martin said. “It just really comes down to taking away the thing that they do well and trying to maximize the things that we do well.”