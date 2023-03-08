DeAndre Gholston has earned his nickname.
The Missouri guard has shown off his clutch gene this season, helping him produce two of Missouri's biggest highlights: buzzer-beating 3s over UCF and Tennessee. His late-game heroics, as well as his willingness to take and make seemingly impossible shots, have led him to be dubbed “Green Light Gholston” by MU fans, with the team even embracing the nickname.
While memes circulated on social media of Gholston’s face Photoshopped on traffic lights, his crunch-time contributions have helped Missouri to 23 regular-season wins and put the Tigers on the fast track for a return to the NCAA Tournament.
"(DeAndre) is a tough shot-maker," MU guard Sean East II said. "He's been doing it for us since the summer and workouts. So, we know he takes tough shots and is able to make tough shots, and we have all the confidence in him. He has all the confidence, too."
Missouri now faces a potential (and likely) rematch against Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at 2:25 p.m. Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The same Tennessee team Gholston stunned in early February.
Gholston's path to hitting a game-winner against a ranked SEC team is the culmination of a dream long in the making. His journey to MU required faith in himself and support from those closest to him.
As a freshman at 21st Century Charter in Gary, Indiana, Gholston started his first high school season on junior varsity. Even on JV, his coaches quickly learned that they had someone special.
Larry Upshaw, an assistant at 21st Century when Gholston played there, recalls Gholston grabbing a one-handed rebound over the rim during his first JV game.
"It was about the first two minutes of the game, and then, the varsity coach came to the bench and said, 'Take him out; he won't be playing JV,' Upshaw said. "Ever since then, he started every varsity game.”
After his explosive two-minute JV career, Gholston had no problem transitioning to varsity competition. He was confident his success would garner attention from high-level college coaches. Instead, he felt he was underrecruited and overlooked by many Division I schools.
“Every time I went to an all-star game or things like that, I took it personal," Gholston said. "I played above the competition level, and they were all high-major players, as they would say. They were going to schools like Indiana and Purdue, all of the big schools in Indiana and around the country, so I felt disrespected.”
Gholston eventually settled on Kent State, where he appeared in just 15 games and averaged 4.1 minutes per game in his lone season with the Golden Flashes. His limited production left him frustrated and lost.
"I wanted to quit a lot my freshman year,” Gholston said. “Nobody really knows that."
Gholston sat in his dorm teary-eyed. He was a college freshman whose first season was not going according to plan.
That’s when he had several key conversations with family and friends. He received vital support from people who believed in him before he believed in himself.
“They told me, 'Don't ever give up, ruin my goal.’ The goal is the NBA,” Gholston said. "That's a hard journey, but if I want to get there, I've gotta keep persevering. I've gotta keep pushing through."
Fueled by his support, Gholston refused to quit on his dream. He made a change.
He transferred to Tallahassee Community College, growing his game at the junior college level for one season before making the jump back to Division I. He ended up at Milwaukee, his third school in three seasons. It was during his time with the Panthers when he first connected with his future coach and another key member of his support system, Dennis Gates.
Gates tried to bring both Gholston and D'Moi Hodge to Cleveland State before the 2020-21 season, but Gholston joined Milwaukee. He excelled with the Panthers, leading the team in scoring in both of his seasons.
Gates never forgot about the crafty guard or his ability in the clutch. He was on the losing end of a Gholston game-winner, when Gholston drove past his future teammate, Tre Gomillion, and hit a layup with 3.2 seconds left to give Milwaukee an 81-80 win over Gates’ Cleveland State team in 2021.
After Gates left Cleveland State for Missouri and Gholston entered his name in the transfer portal, his fourth college destination was clear.
"I trusted in him,” Gholston said of Gates. “I knew he was going somewhere else outside of Cleveland State; I just didn't know where. But I trusted that anywhere he went, I most likely would have followed. I always trusted in him, and it's worked out for us so far."
Gholston and Gates’ faith in each other became instrumental as Gholston discovered his role with the Tigers. In his time at Milwaukee, Gholston averaged more than 32 minutes per game and was relied upon as the Panthers’ go-to scorer. With the Tigers, his minutes and performance fluctuated.
After scoring just seven points in the Tigers' road loss to Arkansas on Jan. 4, Gates said he had a 2½-hour conversation with Gholston.
It was a discussion that showed Gates’ faith in the experienced guard and helped a talented player rekindle his form in the midst of his first season in the SEC. Gholston shined in Missouri's next game, finishing with 18 points in an 85-82 home win over Vanderbilt. He continues to contribute both as a starter and off the bench as the Tigers' third-leading scorer, averaging 10.5 points per game.
Throughout his journey to MU, Gholston hasn't forgotten his support system. He remains in constant contact with Upshaw, who also coached him in elementary and middle school and had a particularly big impact on his development.
“He's been the guy that pushed me,” Gholston said. “Days I didn't want to be in a gym, I was mad at him, he pushed me to get extra work in, and I really appreciate him. He's probably the guy that deserves the most credit.”
Gholston also remains in regular contact with current 21st Century Charter players, serving as an example of someone who once stood in their shoes and is now producing at the Division I level.
“We know (when Missouri is) playing, we’re watching,” Upshaw said. “So, they see him on TV, then see him on the phone or FaceTime, and they (think), ‘OK, I could do this.’ It's just good to have him give back like that.”
“When I was in high school, they were all growing up watching me play,” Gholston said. “So, to be an example for them, to allow them to see me at a high-major level, playing on TV, playing against Kansas and Kentucky and things like that shows them that they can do it.”
Gholston continues to play for his family and those who believed in him when he was finding his role at the collegiate level. With Missouri, he plays for a coach who not only sees his scoring potential and abilities in the clutch, but also someone who adds another layer of leadership to an experienced team.
When he calmly dribbled down the floor at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the final seconds ticking off the clock and the game on the line, Gholston gave himself the green light.
After a career spanning four schools and watched by those who refused to allow a young player to quit on himself, Gholston has yet another chance to get the green light as the Tigers enter the most crucial part of their season.