DeAndre Gholston did it again.
Missouri men's basketball hit just six 3s in its road loss to Mississippi State last Saturday but had seven triples before the seven-minute mark of the first half and 14 in the game against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday.
The Tigers' strong 3-point shooting paved the way for some madness before March.
Gholston's buzzer-beating 3, his second of the season after he beat UCF at the buzzer on Dec. 17, sealed Missouri's 86-85 win over Tennessee on the road.
"His focus and his eye contact never left the rim." Tigers coach Dennis Gates said. "We knew that they didn't want to foul so they just kept backing up. He still was able to get that shot off, and that's all we wanted was a clean look."
Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference), the nation's No. 1 scoring defense at just 55 points allowed per game, erased the Tigers' lead in the second half by putting Missouri in foul trouble and forcing a few uncharacteristic turnovers. However, the Tigers' significant improvement in their shooting away from home helped them remain in the game in the closing seconds, culminating with Gholston's stunner.
The Tigers shot just 24.3% from 3 in their past four road losses heading into Saturday's contest, but they showed a willingness to shoot from deep against Tennessee’s stalwart scoring defense. The Volunteers were allowing teams to shoot just 22.8% from 3 this season, the best mark in the country. Missouri made 53.8% of its 3s, finding open gaps in the Volunteers' defense.
"(Tennessee) was kind of helping off their man, and so we would just get off of it (to hopefully make) shots a little bit, and it was just the game plan to spread them out and attack downhill and see what they give us." Sean East II said.
When Tennessee attempted to overcome Missouri’s lead early in the second half, two Volunteer 3s were answered by a pair of triples from Kobe Brown. The triples took the Tigers to 10 3s before the under-16 media timeout in the second half and delayed the Vols' comeback.
When Tennessee did come back and force Mohamed Diarra to the bench with five fouls, the Tigers showcased their depth when Mabor Majak checked into game late in the second half. In four minutes, he notched a block on Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler and was fouled as he grabbed the rebound. He went 1-for-2 at the line and was praised for his efforts.
"Mabor Majak won us the ballgame," Gates said. "Dre hit the shot. Mabor Majak put us in a position for Dre to hit the shot. There's no doubt in my mind about that, and he was prepared. The four minutes that he played was more impactful than any."
With Majak's contributions and East's 17 points off the bench, the Tigers ensured that their explosive efforts from deep were rewarded by the end of the contest. Just as it has on a more consistent basis at home, Missouri began the game firing. D’Moi Hodge buried three triples in the opening period, helping the Tigers counter Tennessee's size with eight first-half 3s.
Five players hit a 3 for the Tigers as they forced Tennessee out to the perimeter, where its taller lineup was less of a threat. Gholston and Hodge both hit four triples, Brown contributed three, East made two and Nick Honor made one. Gholston's last gave him 18 points for the game.
It was not a complete game for the Tigers. Tennessee's ability to get to the free-throw line and make shots nearly stole a victory for the Vols. However, Missouri's ability to find its rhythm from deep in front of a packed Tennessee crowd came at a key time as it looks for wins to help improve its standing in the SEC down the stretch.
Missouri (19-6, 7-5) next faces Auburn, again on the road, in one of the more notorious environments in college basketball. With another performance like Saturday's, the Tigers could have a fighting chance of emerging from their road trip unscathed, and with two marquee wins on their resume.