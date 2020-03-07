With 14:36 left in Missouri men’s basketball’s last game of the regular season, there was no life in the building. Alabama had just tied the game at 27. Both teams were playing hideous basketball. Missouri was in the midst of one of its worst shooting slumps of the season; the Tigers had gone over 40 minutes without a triple, their last long-range make coming with 16:31 remaining in Wednesday’s loss at Mississippi.
The same man who made Missouri’s last 3-point shot, junior stretch forward Mitchell Smith, was the guy to snap the drought, nailing a triple to give his team the lead. Missouri’s stagnant offense seemed to wake up after that trifecta, later putting together a 10-0 run on its way to a comfortable 69-50 victory as the Tigers sent off their lone senior, center Reed Nikko, with a victory.
At halftime, Missouri led Alabama 21-20. The two teams had combined to shoot 2-23 from 3-point range, turned the ball over 24 times and overall subjected a crowd of 10,047 at Mizzou Arena to some truly awful basketball.
Well, how then did Missouri finish with 69 points and a blowout win? Bench points, that’s how.
The Tigers outscored the Tide 40-5 off the bench, taking advantage of a thin Alabama team that only goes eight deep.
With Nikko the major storyline on his senior day, Missouri’s backup big men went to work.
Mitchell Smith has been quiet of late, scoring only in single digits in five of his last six games. The stretch forward came to play against Alabama though, finishing with 10 points and four rebounds on a perfect 4-4 shooting from the field.
Other than his 3-pointer that woke up the crowd, Smith made the biggest play of the day during the 10-0 run Missouri used to pull away. Smith corralled a long defensive rebound near halfcourt, and as he was falling out of bounds tossed an acrobatic pass to Javon Pickett who finished the and-1 layup through contact to put the Tigers ahead by seven.
“I thought Mitch set the tone for us as far as running especially in the first half,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He was aggressive, he was active, he was running the floor. He did a great job and the other guys just followed.”
Martin and several Tiger players mentioned the team’s increased pace in the second half was a key talking point during halftime and a driving factor behind their offensive success down the stretch.
Smith’s most frequent frontcourt partner, junior Jeremiah Tilmon Jr., built on his 12-point, seven-rebound performance against Mississippi in Saturday’s game. Tilmon gave fans a glimpse at his arsenal of post moves, spinning through defenders on his way to eight points and nine rebounds against the Crimson Tide.
“Jeremiah (Tilmon), when he’s at his best, I think most people in this room would agree he’s an All-SEC player,” Nikko said. “To get that from him is huge.”
“He’s playing hard, making the extra effort,” Martin said about Tilmon. “But if he’s defending, he’s rebounding, he’s playing hard, keeping balls alive, his presence on the offensive glass...that puts so much pressure on the other team’s defense because he is physical.”
Tilmon has put together back-to-back impressive performances as he works his way back from a stress fracture in his foot that sidelined him for the majority of conference play. For most of his absence, Tilmon’s partner on the bench was junior guard Mark Smith, who was rehabbing a lower back injury.
Smith has played limited minutes since his return but played 22 minutes Saturday and had a really positive finish. The junior drained three triples down the stretch and it was apparent from his body language how big it was for him to see those shots fall.
Missouri will need everything it can get from Smith and Tilmon as the Tigers get ready for this week’s SEC Tournament. Missouri will face Texas A&M on Thursday in the first round of the tournament.
“We’d like to have (our depth) on full display coming up this week because we need everything we have to be successful,” Martin said.