Along with No. 9 seed Missouri’s matchup with No. 8 seed Oklahoma, there are plenty of interesting matchups within the NCAA Tournament’s West region. Here’s a breakdown of the teams in the West region, excluding Missouri and Oklahoma.
No. 1 seed Gonzaga:
How it got here: Winning the West Coast Conference Tournament
Impact players: Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Drew Timme
Gonzaga is one of the best teams in the nation and it’s vying to be one of the best ever. At 26-0, with 25 double-digit wins, the Bulldogs’ high-tempo, efficient offense (No. 1 in efficiency according to KenPom) will be a tough out for any of the 67 other schools in the tournament.
The Bulldogs may have the best trio in college basketball in Suggs, Kispert and Timme, with the three combining for 52.2 points per game. Tack on an experienced coach in Mark Few and Gonzaga is easily the team to beat in the tournament, let alone the West. The Bulldogs likely would be the Tigers’ second-round opponent if MU can knock off the Sooners.
No. 16 seed Appalachian State:
How it got here: Winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament
Impact players: Adrian Delph, Michael Almonacy and Justin Forrest
After losing six of their final seven regular-season games, the Mountaineers won their conference tournament behind multiple overtime wins. Despite not ranking highly in most offensive categories, Appalachian State has a balanced scoring attack. Six Mountaineers average eight or more points.
Appalachian State will compete in a play-in game against Norfolk State, with the winner facing Gonzaga.
No. 16 seed Norfolk State:
How it got here: Winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament
Impact players: DeVante Carter and Joe Bryant Jr.
The Spartans are one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the tournament with five players shooting 36% or better from deep. Making its second NCAA Tournament appearance, Norfolk State looks to one-up its 15th-seeded victory over Missouri in 2012 with a 16-seed upset of Gonzaga.
No. 5 seed Creighton:
How it got here: At-large bid from the Big East
Impact players: Marcus Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney
After finishing in second place in the Big East in both the regular season and league tournament, the Bluejays are a well-coached team under Greg McDermott. First Team All-Big East guard Zegarowski leads the team in points (15.5) and assists (4.4) per game.
Still, Creighton has a tough draw as a No. 5 seed. With an already difficult first-round matchup against UC Santa Barbara and powerhouses such as Virginia and Gonzaga looming, the Bluejays’ chances of playing deep into March are slim.
No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara:
How it got here: Winning the Big West Conference Tournament
Impact players: JaQuori McLaughlin, Amadou Sow and Ajare Sanni
If any double-digit seed could make some noise in the West region, it’s the Gauchos. Winners of 18 of its past 19 games, UCSB rolls into the tournament on fire. With only four losses this season and Big West Conference Player of the Year McLaughlin leading the way, the Gauchos have a shot at being one of the vaunted No. 12 seeds to take down a No. 5.
No. 4 seed Virginia:
How it got here: At-large bid from the ACC
Impact players: Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III
The defending champs have underwhelmed at times this season but they still have championship DNA throughout their rotation. The experienced-laden Cavaliers can throw a curveball at any team they face with their pack line defense and slow-paced offense.
However, after a positive COVID-19 case within its program, Virginia will have to test negative for multiple days to even participate in March Madness. This could factor into the Cavaliers having a lack of preparation ahead of their first-round game.
Still, Virginia’s experience and system under coach Tony Bennett give it a chance to play deep into the tournament.
No. 13 seed Ohio:
How it got here: Winning the Mid-American Conference Tournament
Impact players: Dwight Wilson III, Jason Preston, Ben Vander Plas and Ben Roderick
The Bobcats are all offense, not much defense. That doesn’t bode well against an all-around team in Virginia. Still, Ohio’s scoring ability makes for a possible upset. The Bobcats are 22nd in the nation in scoring, averaging 80.9 points.
They also took No. 1 seed Illinois to the brink of an early season upset, losing by two on the road. This high-scoring Ohio team going against a slow-paced Virginia squad will make for an interesting matchup.
No. 6 seed USC:
How it got here: At-large bid from the Pac-12
Impact players: Evan Mobley, Tahj Eaddy and Isaiah Mobley
The Trojans have the second-best big man in the region in Pac-12 Player of the Year Evan Mobley. Averaging 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and three blocks this season, Mobley is the real deal and a future NBA lottery pick.
The issue for USC is it doesn’t have much besides him. It also struggled to close out the regular season, going 3-3. Regardless, Mobley has the talent to carry the Trojans far into the tournament. Having the best player on the court in most of its matchups gives USC a puncher’s chance.
No. 11 seed Wichita State:
How it got here: At-large bid from the American Conference
Impact player: Tyson Etienne and Alterique Gilbert
Even though it looked to be a rebuilding year after the tumultuous exit of former coach Gregg Marshall, Wichita State returns to the big dance. Coach Isaac Brown has the Shockers playing similarly to their successful days under Marshall.
Although it barely slipped into the tournament after losing in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, the committee put Wichita State in. AAC Co-Player of the Year Etienne and crew have already surprised many college basketball analysts this season — and hope to continue doing so.
No. 11 seed Drake:
How it got here: At-large bid from the Missouri Valley
Impact players: Joseph Yesufu, Tremell Murphy and ShanQuan Hemphill
Similar to Wichita State, Drake won its regular-season conference championship. However, a loss to Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament has the Ramblers facing the Shockers in a play-in round. The winner faces USC in the first round.
A storyline heading into Thursday’s matchup is Drake and its multitude of injuries. Hemphill, who averaged 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds and was chosen the MVC Newcomer of the Year, hasn’t played since Feb. 10 after undergoing surgery on his left foot. The Ramblers are already without guard Roman Penn, who averaged 11.2 points and 5.5 assists, after a season-ending foot injury.
No. 3 seed Kansas:
How it got here: At-large bid from the Big 12
Impact players: Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett and Jalen Wilson
Even in an underwhelming season, Kansas still is a No. 3 seed. The Jayhawks are hitting their stride at the right time. Winners of nine out of its past 10 games, Kansas looks to have turned the corner.
However, a positive COVID-19 case within the Jayhawks program has shifted their tournament outlook. Coach Bill Self says he isn’t sure how much his team will get to practice leading up to its game against Eastern Washington. Still, Kansas has the talent and coaching to overcome this, if they can participate.
No. 14 seed Eastern Washington:
How it got here: Winning the Big Sky Conference Tournament
Impact players: Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken and Tyler Robertson
While Kansas is on a roll, Eastern Washington is the hotter team coming into the matchup. After a 3-6 start, the Eagles have won 13 out of 14 games, including a Big Sky Conference Tournament title.
The matchup projects to be an offensive outburst, with Eastern Washington averaging 78 points per game and Kansas averaging 73.1.
No. 7 seed Oregon:
How it got here: At-large bid from the Pac-12
Impact players: Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa
Dana Altman’s squad has gone under the radar this season at times, possibly because it plays out west. Oregon is one of the most complete teams in the nation. The Ducks are an experienced group with plenty of shooters.
A No. 7 seed seems low for a 20-6 team, but the Pac-12 isn’t viewed at the same level as the ACC or Big 10. Regardless, the Ducks are better than many expect. While a potential draw of Iowa in the second round looms, Oregon has the talent to defeat the Hawkeyes.
No. 10 seed Virginia Commonwealth:
How it got here: At-large bid from the Atlantic 10
Impact players: Nah’Shon Hyland and Vince Williams Jr.
Despite losing in the finals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, VCU is back in the tournament for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons.
VCU is all about defense. According to KenPom, the Rams are the 12th-most efficient team in college basketball on that end of the floor. They also rank highly in nearly every defensive metric. VCU’s ability to defend will be tested against a strong offensive team in Oregon.
No. 2 seed Iowa:
How it got here: At-large bid from the Big 10
Impact players: Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon
Remember how USC’s Mobley is considered the second-best big man in the region? That’s because Garza holds the honor of being the best big man, and potentially player, in the West region.
Garza’s 23.7 points per game is third-best nationally. His ability to post up anyone, while also shooting 40.7% from 3, gives any team a matchup nightmare.
Iowa isn’t just about Garza. Wieskamp was named to the All-Big 10 second team, while Keegan Murray was on the All-Freshman team.
Still, the Hawkeyes are going to lean on Garza. However far they go likely will depend on his play.
No. 15 seed Grand Canyon:
How it got here: Winning of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament
Impact players: Asbjorn Midtgaard, Alessandro Lever and Jovan Blacksher Jr.
Making their first NCAA Tournament appearance, the Antelopes have a tall task in guarding Garza when facing Iowa. Grand Canyon does have some big bodies they can throw at him.
Seven-footer Midtgaard and Lever, listed at 6-foot-10, are the Antelopes’ two leading scorers. They possibly could make Garza work on both ends, but likely to no avail.