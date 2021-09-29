Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin and his team are set to take on Iowa State at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 in Ames, Iowa, for the challenge’s ninth edition. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
Martin hopes to get his first victory at Iowa State in his second attempt with Missouri, after falling short in 76-59 loss in 2018.
The Tigers are 2-2 in the challenge all-time with last season’s game against TCU ending with a victory in overtime. This will be Missouri’s third consecutive season in the event.
The SEC holds a 25-24 advantage over the Big 12 in the past five years of the annual challenge, including a 5-4 victory last season.
Alabama — the defending SEC champion — will host the defending national champion Baylor at 4 p.m. That game will be followed by a matchup between college basketball powerhouses Kentucky and Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas. The event will conclude with a game featuring Tennessee and Texas at 8 p.m. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN.