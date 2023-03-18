SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Tigers team won and advanced to the Sweet 16 in Louisville, Kentucky. It wasn’t Missouri.

It was almost too good to be true. Missouri, a 6½-point favorite over the Ivy League champion, couldn't take down Princeton as its season ended with a 76-61 loss. Finding a silver lining, MU finishes its season with a 25-10 record — the most wins since the 2011-12 season. MU also lost to a No. 15 seed that season: Norfolk State. 

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

