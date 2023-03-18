SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Tigers team won and advanced to the Sweet 16 in Louisville, Kentucky. It wasn’t Missouri.
It was almost too good to be true. Missouri, a 6½-point favorite over the Ivy League champion, couldn't take down Princeton as its season ended with a 76-61 loss. Finding a silver lining, MU finishes its season with a 25-10 record — the most wins since the 2011-12 season. MU also lost to a No. 15 seed that season: Norfolk State.
Much like Arizona's top-10 offense did against Princeton, Missouri’s offense was nowhere to be found against a disciplined defense. The Tigers went on a three-plus-minute scoring drought, allowing Princeton to open a 12-point lead in the first half that MU would never recover from.
Missouri’s heroic shooters and scorers all season — D’Moi Hodge, Kobe Brown and DeAndre Gholston — went ice cold against Princeton’s D. Hodge went 1-for-5, Brown 5-for-13 and Gholston started 3-for-9 before finishing with 17 points.
After scoring 23 against Utah State, Hodge was limited to just 2 points and for the fourth time all season was held without a 3-pointer. Brown was held to 12 after a 19-point performance.
Missouri shot just 40% from the field on 24-of-60 shooting. This included just 6-of-22 from behind the arc.
While MU found itself in a rut, Princeton’s offense came alive after scoring just 59 points against Arizona on Thursday.
March has its heroes, and Ryan Langborg became one of them, as Princeton becomes the third No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 in the last three years.
The 6-foot-4 senior from San Diego dropped 22 points on MU. He started off with seven of Princeton’s first 10 points to help open up an early lead.
Princeton knocked down seven 3-pointers after converting just six of them against Arizona.
Missouri opted to keep Mohamed Diarra in to guard the paint early in the second half, often leaving the corners open for Princeton to connect. Once MU cut the lead to six, Princeton launched a barrage of 3-pointers.
Joining Langborg with his four triples, Blake Peters came off the bench and knocked down five of his own on his way to scoring 15 points.
While MU heads back to Columbia, Princeton will travel to the KFC Yum Center to face the winner of No. 3 seed Baylor and No. 6 seed Creighton.