It would be an understatement to say that things are going poorly for Missouri men's basketball. If things were going poorly, it would be a huge upgrade on what the Tigers have now.
Right now, Missouri is arguably playing its worst basketball since the Kim Anderson era. That three-year stretch never saw the Tigers win more than 10 games. Watching their 66-45 blowout loss to Liberty makes one question whether they will even hit the double-digit win mark this season.
It is that bleak.
Last season, coach Cuonzo Martin's squad beat a better Liberty team in Columbia. That Liberty made the NCAA Tournament and didn't lose to the likes of Manhattan and Iona. This current Flames team could make the tournament again, but those losses hurt.
And now the question has to be asked: does a win against this Missouri team help anyone's tournament case?
The early answer is an emphatic no.
And there are other takeaways from that game — none of them good.
Brown needs help
Kobe Brown is the most important player on this team. That much has been evident for quite some time.
But he can't do it alone.
Brown is a genuinely good player. It can be argued that he's better served as a role player as opposed to the main man, but he is a good player — the best Missouri has. But where's his No. 2? Who steps up to take some of the work?
Amari Davis? He seems the most likely candidate. His 13 points against Liberty marked his fifth consecutive game with double-digit scoring figures, but he struggles with rebounding and assisting.
Jarron Coleman? Against Central Michigan, he looked like he could be that guy. Since then he's struggled for the most part. He had another off night against the Flames, notching four fouls and scoring five points.
Looking at the roster, Brown's No. 2 really should be Javon Pickett. He's the only other returner who played significant minutes last season and is the lone senior on the roster. However, he can't get anything going. He didn't score against Liberty. His only positive stat was three rebounds.
Jordan Wilmore hasn't stepped up. Ronnie DeGray III is effective off the bench at times, but hasn't shown that he can be Brown's understudy. DaJuan Gordon shows flashes, but ultimately isn't that guy. None of the freshmen have proven that they can be the No. 2, either.
Missouri has one scholarship slot available. If Martin can find someone to transfer in at semester with eligibility, maybe the Tigers will find that piece. But that doesn't look likely, and Brown needs someone else who can pick up the pieces.
Turnovers
This is another area on this team where it would appear that nothing more can be said. Missouri constantly gives the ball away. Wayward passes, stepping out of bounds, sloppy dribbling and any other way they can, the Tigers will lose possession.
At halftime against Liberty, the Tigers had 15 turnovers. They had 14 points.
Maybe this can be attributed to the lack of a true point guard to bring the ball up the court, but that doesn't make it excusable. Missouri needs to hold onto the ball.
Martin said some of the turnovers against the Flames were uncharacteristic, but over the course of the season, it seems that no turnover can be labeled as such for Missouri. The Tigers average 14.6 turnovers , which is tied for No. 251 in the country. Missouri forces the same number of turnovers per game, which is tied for No. 117.
The Tigers need to figure out how to hold onto the ball, or it might continue to get worse. Losing to Eastern Illinois would be an unspeakable disaster, but with No. 8 Kansas next Saturday and a daunting SEC schedule ahead, it could be a long, ugly season for Missouri.
Shooting is bad
Missouri is not a great shooting team. This isn't new.
However, the shooting on display against Liberty was a new low.
The Tigers shot just 28.6% from the field and just 15.8% from the 3-point line. Missouri shot 82.4% from the free-throw line, but that clearly didn't matter in the end.
It was Missouri's worst shooting night of the season. Overall, the Tigers shoot 39.9% from the field, which ranks them No. 309 in the country, and that is nothing short of abysmal. But wait, there's more.
Missouri ranks No. 341 in 3-point percentage, clocking in at a horrific 26.2%.
The Tigers don't really have any natural shooters. Davis and Brown are decent scorers, but neither of them are going to be the guys to really carry an offense, especially in a loaded SEC.