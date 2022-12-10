Kansas was unfazed by the 15,000-plus fans packed into Mizzou Arena, it was unfazed by the energetic Missouri student section singing “Mr. Brightside” and unfazed when Truman the Tiger dropped from the rafters holding a stuffed Jayhawk.
Instead, it was business as usual for No. 6 Kansas, marching into their archrivals' stadium Saturday for the first Border War in Columbia since 2012 and defeating Missouri 95-67, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season.
"There's traditionally championship residue, national championship residue in the other locker room, and I respect that," MU coach Dennis Gates said. "And are we at a national championship level? No. But that's where my goals, my dreams, my aspirations are pointed at, and that's what our program is going to continue to strive toward and build it that way."
Kansas (9-1) knocked down seven of its first nine shots, playing quickly and getting the ball in the paint. Defensively, the Jayhawks hustled back and slowed the Tigers down, forcing them to play in the halfcourt.
Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick did not look fazed by the big occasion and rabid Missouri fans. The former five-star recruit scored 12 quick points, helped by two early 3s. He finished the half with 15 points.
"He was cool, and his ball didn't hit the rim the first probably, you know, four or five shots, so yeah, he was great," Kansas coach Bill Self said.
Missouri freshman Aidan Shaw came into the game with just over 13 minutes to go in the opening half. He opposed Dick's try at the rim, sending the shot out of bounds, but Kansas wouldn’t be denied in the paint as KJ Adams Jr. converted a layup off the inbounds pass.
The Tigers (9-1) could not get going from deep early, making just one of their first seven 3s. After Tre Gomillion missed two free throws, he took a charge on the defensive end to fire up the crowd. But the Tigers could not find the bucket offensively, held without a field goal for over four minutes until DeAndre Gholston converted a layup that made it 36-19.
The Tigers fought hard with Kansas on the glass, outrebounding the Jayhawks 19-18 in the opening half, but were unable to turn those rebounds into quick points as they had in past games.
Kansas continued to find entry into the paint. Rock Bridge alum Dajuan Harris created a highlight play, flicking a pass behind his head to a cutting Adams who slammed it home.
Those hoping to see a matchup between Harris and his former high school teammate Isiaih Mosley were left disappointed. Mosley did not appear for the Tigers, while Harris finished with six points, two rebounds and nine assists.
"I just wanted to have fun with my teammates and play in front of my friends and family, like my old friends and hometown so I just wanted to put on a show with my teammates," Harris said.
Adams continued his dominant half, matching Dick’s 15 points and continuing to find space inside to help the Jayhawks to 26 points in the paint in the opening period. When Kansas drove to the rim, it kicked the ball out and found open shooters who continued to knock down shots at an impressive clip. Kansas finished the opening half shooting 64.5% from the field and 60% from 3.
Missouri turned the ball over on its first two offensive possessions of the second half. The Jayhawks started the period on a 7-0 run, leading to a Missouri timeout and a silent Mizzou Arena.
"They had 28 points, off turnovers. We lost by 28," Gates said. "And some of those turnovers are hidden in missed layups, some of those turnovers are hidden in, let's say we shoot a jump shot versus going into the paint. You just didn't convert that transition defense and get guys in position."
Missouri showed a fight in the second half. The Tigers stayed aggressive on defense, forcing Kansas into four turnovers in a span of fewer than five minutes, but when Hodge leaked out in transition after a Jayhawks 3, Kansas was right there with him to intercept the long outlet pass.
When Dick and Adams quieted down for Kansas, Kevin McCullar Jr. stepped up. McCullar scored 14 points in the second half and finished with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Kansas continued to light it up from 3, finishing the game shooting 45.5% from deep. When the Tigers have faced teams that have shot the ball well, they have relied on their own ability from 3, fast pace and point distribution to outscore teams. But Saturday, Missouri couldn’t get hot enough from deep, with the exception of D’Moi Hodge, who made four 3s and finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Gholston, Nick Honor and Noah Carter also finished in double figures.
"We did not execute in the paint at all, and I thought we suffered whether it was being discouraged, not coming away with foul shots, not executing on the line at the level that I wanted us to do, but also their field goal percentage (on) offense was too high," Gates said.
A blowout loss to the No. 6 team in the nation could perhaps serve as an early marker that Missouri hopes to climb past over the course of this season. However, as the tests get more difficult, the Tigers will have to lean on this experience to help get through similarly tough games against Illinois and Kentucky in the coming weeks.
Missouri has a chance to get back in the win column next Saturday when it faces UCF at 11 a.m. CST in Sunrise, Florida.