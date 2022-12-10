Kansas was unfazed by the 15,000-plus fans packed into Mizzou Arena, it was unfazed by the energetic Missouri student section singing “Mr. Brightside” and unfazed when Truman the Tiger dropped from the rafters holding a stuffed Jayhawk.

Instead, it was business as usual for No. 6 Kansas, marching into their archrivals' stadium Saturday for the first Border War in Columbia since 2012 and defeating Missouri 95-67, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season.

