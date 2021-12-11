LAWRENCE, Kan. — Christian Braun. Open 3. Kansas' first possession. It may as well have been over from there.
"I was amped up for this game," Braun said. "I had to show them I could do that."
The renewal of the Border War wasn't much of a battle. It wasn't even much of a game. It was an outright domination.
For large portions, it seemed like the Jayhawks would break the record for their largest Border War win, which was by 47 points in 1977. It never even looked like the Tigers believed they had a chance.
And judging by the 102-65 final score, maybe they never did.
"We lost to a good team," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "We learn from it and move forward."
In the final minutes, Kansas coach Bill Self mostly sat on the bench, not even bothering to bark orders at his team. It wasn't needed. While he said it didn't have the same feeling as when the old foes were in the same conference, there was an undeniable change from other games for Self.
"Did it feel different walking out there? Absolutely," Self said. "We've had some great, great, great environments, but there's something about Mizzou and a few others on our schedule that only those guys can bring the type of energy that existed today."
Missouri was expected to be second-best from the tip against Kansas. But the Jayhawks' contingent from the Show-Me State may have made their win all the sweeter for them ... and all the more bitter for the Tigers.
"We didn't execute our plan as much as we wanted to," Missouri forward Kobe Brown said.
Columbia product and Rock Bridge alumnus Dajuan Harris Jr. may have been the most damaging to the morale of Missouri fans. The former Bruin finished with 13 points, 10 of which came in the first half. It was also his birthday.
"I had some family here, I wanted to play good (and) perform in front of my family," Harris said.
He mentioned that his grandfather took him to the 2012 edition of the Border War at Mizzou Arena, but he said, "I don't remember that."
Ochai Agbaji, who admitted to being a Tigers fan growing up in a news conference Thursday and was coached at Oak Park High School by former Rock Bridge player Brennan Scanlon — son of Jim Scanlon, who also coached Harris — is from the Kansas City area and dropped 21 points, 13 of which came in the first half, including three 3-pointers in the first.
"Just playing the right way, no matter what the score was," Agbaji said. "I think that's what we kept our mindset on."
Then there was Braun, whose brother, Parker Braun, played for the Tigers before transferring to Santa Clara. His mother, an uncle and an aunt — Lisa, Mike and Lori Sandbothe, respectively — all played for MU. His dad, Don Braun, was a walk-on at KU ... and sported a Santa Clara shirt in the crowd Saturday.
After expressing his clear distaste for Missouri on Thursday, Christian Braun wasn't going to let his first Border War pass him by. Constantly jawing at the Missouri bench and making that displeasure for his brother's former school known, he was arguably KU's best player on both sides of the ball.
He finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and a game-high three blocks, many of which were accompanied by a shake of his head.
It was too easy for the Jayhawks star.
"I just got a chip on my shoulder," Braun said. "I've always played with that passion. In this game, it means a lot to a lot of people, so I wanted to come out and show them."
The Tigers couldn't get anything to fall on the offensive end and were toothless on defense.
Martin and Jordan Wilmore were both called for technical fouls, two of a total 23 fouls, and Missouri finished with 20 turnovers.
In comparison, the Jayhawks had 16 fouls and 11 turnovers.
It was a thorough beating. Kansas led wire-to-wire. The Border War was never competitive. From the opening tip, it was all 'Hawks.
The only Tiger who could really hold his head high was Javon Pickett. He finished with 19 points in 34 minutes. DaJuan Gordon had 10. Sean Durugordon had 11, and Trevon Brazile had 10.
Missouri's best plus-minus was Yaya Keita's even zero.
The ever-reliable Brown never got going, finishing with just five points and six rebounds. If Missouri was to have any prayer of an upset, it needed Brown at his best. It didn't get it.
Brown sat early in the first half with foul trouble.
"I was mad at myself more than anything," he said. "I was just hoping to get back as soon as possible."
Amari Davis, who had been shooting better in recent games, was unrecognizable. The infamous Allen Fieldhouse crowd never let him forget about his early air ball. He finished with no points, shooting 0 for 6 from the field.
"He got a shot blocked a couple times," Martin said. "I thought he got downhill, he was aggressive — it just didn't go for him."
In the end, Missouri never challenged Kansas. It seemed more like a buy game than anything else, nothing like the Border War battles of just under a decade ago. As Martin put it, "If you're keeping a score, it's 1-0."
But it was more than that. It was 102-65. It wasn't close. 1-0 doesn't give that beating its fair due.