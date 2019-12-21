ST. LOUIS — Jeremiah Tilmon scored four points before fouling out with more than four minutes to go.
Mark Smith, the Tigers leading scorer and seemingly only consistent shooter, finished with more turnovers (three) than points (zero).
“If you would’ve told me before the game that Mark wouldn’t score, … that (Tilmon would) have four — you’ve got to like your chances,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
Illinois eliminated two of Missouri’s foremost offensive threats, but the Tigers’ bench dominated, outscoring its Champaign counterparts 31-10 on the way to a 63-56 win that Underwood said felt much worse.
Defense, rebounding and hustle plays. That’s all Cuonzo Martin preaches, and no player exemplifies that ethos more than Javon Pickett — it was on full display Wednesday.
Pickett, from nearby Belleville, Illinois, had one of his best games in last season’s Braggin’ Rights showdown, scoring 16 points.
He played even better this season as the bench leader, scoring a season-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, adding six boards and, as usual, playing lockdown defense.
“He was tremendous. He was the difference in the game,” Underwood said about Pickett, later calling himself a Pickett fan.
“The second half, we had five or six stops and they had five or six offensive rebounds. It looked like every time I turned around it was Pickett.”
It’s not like the Illini were unprepared for the scrappy sophomore wing.
Underwood had a player pretending to be Pickett on the scout team during practice, wearing the team out doing “Javon Pickett stuff.”
It simply didn’t matter.
Pickett was outstanding off the ball on offense, too, piling up put-back layups and scoring on back cuts. He even knocked down two 3s, something that takes his game to the next level.
“The one thing that Pickett does that’s elite is move off the ball,” Underwood said. “He’s an elite cutter.”
Pickett, and Missouri as a whole, seemed to out-effort the Illini. The Tigers got to more loose balls, won the rebounding battle 36-32 despite their smaller size and forced Illinois into tough shot after tough shot.
With just under five minutes left in the game, Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili blocked a Tilmon dunk attempt. And just like the Tigers were all game, Pickett was right there with the offensive board and put-back.
Illinois is the more talented team. Kofi Cockburn is having one of the best freshman seasons across college basketball. Many think Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu would have been selected in the late first round of the NBA Draft had he declared.
Missouri, especially with down games from Tilmon and Mark Smith, had to play better as a unit. In a highly physical battle, Missouri thrived, seemingly energized by the game’s scrappy nature as its depth overcame Illinois’ front-line talent.
“We knew we were the tougher team,” Pickett said.
“Everything about it was physical,” Xavier Pinson said. “Like coach said, you’ve got to be tough. And it’s not about fighting or talking trash. It’s about getting rebounds and getting stops and getting on the floor.”
Pinson joined Pickett off the bench and chipped in 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.
He showed off his leaping ability in the second half, scaling Mt. Cockburn, despite a 10-inch height disadvantage, for a put-back layup that sent the Missouri half of the arena into a frenzy.
“Two things I like about our bench is Javon and X,” Martin said. “Two guys, in my opinion, that are stars, but they come off the bench, so it flows when they’re on the court. They don’t skip a beat.”
You wouldn’t know it from the stat sheet, but Reed Nikko gave Missouri 16 solid minutes, drawing praise from Martin.
With Tilmon in foul trouble and fighting through foot and wrist injuries, those minutes were vital. The Tigers didn’t just weather the storm when Tilmon sat out the first half with foul trouble, they came back and then some, building a 3-point lead by the half.
Mitchell Smith, moving into a starting role the past few games, had one of the best performances of his MU career, playing a team-high 35 minutes and holding his own against the much more physical Cockburn.
The three-man center rotation held Illinois’ starting frontcourt, on the second-best offensive rebounding team in the country, to zero offensive rebounds, outscoring the Illini 16-6 in second-chance points.
On the defensive side of the floor, Missouri was stifling. It forced Illinois, one of the best 2-point-shooting teams in the nation, into tough shot after tough shot.
Just more than 11 minutes into the game, Missouri trailed Illinois 19-13, with the momentum in the arena on the side of the Illini. Illinois made just three field goals over the next 19 minutes, 32 seconds — yes, you read that right. By that time, Missouri had stretched its lead to 12 points.
The Tigers forced 17 turnovers and converted those chances into 18 points. During one stretch late in the second half, Missouri forced five straight Illinois turnovers.
It was a dominant defensive performance, but, unsurprisingly, Martin still thinks there’s room for more.
“I think we’re doing a good job,” Martin said. “But I still think we’ve got probably 25 percent more to go defensively. I really do.”
After the much-publicized loss to Charleston Southern, Missouri’s season was at its nadir.
Riding high on a four-game winning streak and coming off its best performance of the year, Missouri has turned the season around.
It has its bench to thank.