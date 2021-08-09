A new-look Missouri men's basketball team will face Illinois this season in a familiar setting. The annual Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22 is returning to St. Louis.
The game was held in Columbia last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time it had been held outside St. Louis since Dec. 4, 1979, when the Tigers won an overtime battle 67-66 in Champaign, Illinois.
The Tigers lost several key players to graduation and the transfer portal, with only three players from the 2020-21 roster returning for the 2021-22 season.
Game time and TV broadcast details will be released at a later date. The game will be played on a Wednesday because the contract between the two schools stipulates that the game must be played on or between Dec. 20-23. That Saturday is Christmas Day.
Illinois leads the all-time series 32-19, but Missouri has won the past three games between the two.
Missouri beat Illinois 81-78 last Dec. 12 at Mizzou Arena behind Dru Smith's 18 points as a starter and Javon Pickett's 14 points off the bench. Xavier Pinson, who has since transferred to LSU, scored 17 points for the Tigers. Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with 36 for Illinois.
The Tigers won the right to host last season's game in a November coin flip.
The Fighting Illini had won the five matchups from 2013-17, before the Tigers began their streak in 2018.
Missouri also renews its rivalry with Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Dec. 11 and hosts Utah on Dec. 18. The Tigers will take part in the Jacksonville Classic, facing Northern Illinois on Nov. 18 at home before taking on SMU on Nov. 21 in Jacksonville, Florida, before facing Florida State or Loyola Marymount on Nov. 22 on the campus of North Florida.
In conference play, in addition to playing annual rivals Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M home and away, the Tigers will play Alabama and Mississippi State both at Mizzou Arena and on the road. The other teams the Tigers will host: Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. And the other teams MU will face on the road: Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Dates, times and TV information for those games will be released at a later date.
The rest of Missouri's 2021-22 schedule will be finalized at a later date. The Tigers look to improve on their 16-10 overall record from last season, which resulted in a first round exit against Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.