Dennis Gates’ first taste of the Braggin’ Rights game will come Dec. 22, the Missouri announced in a news release Tuesday.
Missouri men’s basketball will face Illinois at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, marking the second straight season the game has been played in that location and on that date. The time of the game, as well as television and ticketing details will be announced at a later date, per the release.
Last season, the Tigers fell to the Illini 88-63. Missouri last won the matchup Dec. 12, 2020, when the game was played at Mizzou Arena.
The Braggin’ Rights announcement marks the second neutral-site game on MU’s 2022-23 schedule. The Tigers also will face UCF in the AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Dec. 17 in Sunrise, Florida.
Other known nonconference opponents include Kansas on Dec. 10 and Iowa State on Jan. 28, both at Mizzou Arena. Gates’ Missouri debut will come against Southern Indiana on Nov. 7 at Mizzou Arena, college basketball analyst Rocco Miller reported June 30. The Tigers also were slated to host Liberty on Dec. 7, but there has been no confirmation if that game is still being played.