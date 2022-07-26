DaJaun Gordon jumps for a basket as Illinois' Omar Payne attempts to block him (copy)

DaJuan Gordon jumps attempts to get a shot off as Illinois’ Omar Payne tries to block it Dec. 22, 2021, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The 2022 Braggin’ Rights game has again been set for Dec. 22 at the Enterprise Center

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

Dennis Gates’ first taste of the Braggin’ Rights game will come Dec. 22, the Missouri announced in a news release Tuesday.

Missouri men’s basketball will face Illinois at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, marking the second straight season the game has been played in that location and on that date. The time of the game, as well as television and ticketing details will be announced at a later date, per the release.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

