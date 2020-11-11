Braggin’ Rights is back after uncertainty surrounding whether or not it would take place this season. In light of the recent challenges surrounding nonconference scheduling because of COVID-19, Missouri and Illinois have agreed to continue the historic rivalry matchup.
The two programs will square off Dec. 12, but the location is yet to be determined. To decide who hosts the contest, national college basketball personality Andy Katz will host the “Braggin’ Rights On Campus: Coin Flip Special” live production at 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook, YouTube and MUTigers.com.
The broadcast will feature interview segments with several key individuals from both schools. Head coaches Cuonzo Martin and Brad Underwood, MU Chancellor and UM System President Dr. Mun Y. Choi and Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones and athletic directors Jim Sterk and Josh Whitman will make an appearance. MU senior Jeremiah Tilmon and Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu will also join the program.
After the interviews, Katz will conclude the program by flipping a two-sided coin that displays Missouri’s “Oval Tiger” on one side and the Illinois “Block I” on the other. Whichever institution’s logo lands right-side up will host the 2020 edition of Braggin’ Rights.
“The annual Braggin’ Rights game is one of St. Louis’ great sporting traditions, and I’m grateful that we have been able to work with Josh Whitman and his staff at Illinois to ensure that this meaningful game continues this season despite the challenges we are all facing due to COVID-19,” Sterk said in a news release. “The passion and intensity of this rivalry is what makes college athletics special, and despite playing on campus this season, I am confident those elements will be there for both teams.”
This will mark the first time that Braggin’ Rights isn’t played in St. Louis since Dec. 4, 1979, when the Tigers won an overtime thriller in Champaign. Fans will not be able to attend the game to maintain some of the neutrality that the annual contest is known for. Following the 2020 edition of Braggin’ Rights, the plan is to continue holding the event at the Enterprise Center in 2021 and beyond.
“The Braggin’ Rights game is special,” Whitman said in a news release. “It is important to our teams, our Universities and our fans.”
The two schools have met 50 times in program history with Illinois leading the all-time series 32-18.