On Aug. 2, Caleb Love slashed his list of schools to six. He wanted to get to know the coaches recruiting him from schools such as Kansas, Indiana and Louisville more intimately and create deeper, more real, relationships with them. He wanted to see where he would fit.
On the weekend of Sept. 6, the five-star basketball recruit from St. Louis’ Christian Brothers College took an official visit to Missouri. Love stayed at the Broadway Hotel and toured the campus, then Mizzou Arena. The No. 4 point guard in the class of 2020 took photos in a Tigers uniform and posed for pictures with his family. Most importantly, he got to know the program.
When Love’s visit in Columbia came to a close, he left believing that Missouri, and head coach Cuonzo Martin, could be right for him.
“I would be in a great situation at Missouri,” Love told USA Today on Monday. ... “Coach Martin is a great coach, and I feel like they’re moving in the right direction there. I know that I would have success there, too.”
Whatever Martin and the Tigers did that weekend in Columbia, it was not enough to ward off a national power like North Carolina.
Love, the nation’s No. 21 recruit and the top prospect in the state for his class, committed to the Tar Heels Tuesday night, announcing his intention to leave his home state to play for Roy Williams in 2020 at a ceremony at CBC. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard chose UNC over Missouri, Kansas, Arizona, Louisville and Indiana, among offers from at least 20 other schools. Love would have been Missouri’s highest ranked commitment since Michael Porter Jr. in 2017.
On Sept. 25, Love narrowed his recruitment down to Missouri and the Tar Heels, stiff-arming the likes of Kansas’ Bill Self and Arizona’s Sean Miller. Two days later, Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com reported that Love would announce his commitment Tuesday. In narrowly whiffing on the state's top prospect, Martin and Missouri missed out on adding the athletic playmaker the program has so craved in recent seasons.
In Love, North Carolina will get a proven scorer capable of playing either guard position, who also brings defensive potential with his size and length. As a member of St. Louis-based Brad Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, the coveted guard posted 15.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game playing alongside fellow in-state star Cam’Ron Fletcher, who held an offer from Missouri as well but will head to Kentucky next year.
In terms of growth, Love will need to develop as a passer and as a leader of the offense in order to succeed in the ACC and to prove he is worthy of playing at the next level. His defense will need to improve, as well. But there is no debating Love’s ability as a pure scorer, and he will bring the Tar Heels an instant offensive jolt the moment he steps on campus.
In deciding between Missouri and North Carolina, it appears the prestige and tradition that Williams and the Tar Heels had to offer won Love over. He also heads to Chapel Hill with a clear path toward assuming the reigns of the ACC powerhouse.
Combo guard Cole Anthony, the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit in 2019, is set to lead the Tar Heels in 2019-20. But Anthony, a projected future lottery pick in the NBA Draft, is likely to go one-and-done at the end of the season, leaving a hole in North Carolina’s backcourt. With the Tar Heels, Love could slide right in as the next in line leading William’s offense as a freshman next fall.
With Love committed to North Carolina, Martin misses out on his most high-profile recruit since he inked Porter Jr. in March 2017 after the future No. 14 overall draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft decommitted from Washington.
Next on Martin’s and Missouri’s list will be 6-foot-5 guard Joshua Christopher, the cousin of Tigers strength and conditioning coach Nicodemus Christopher, who is the No. 11 player in the country for the class of 2020. Christopher named Missouri in his Top 5 in July along with UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona State and Michigan, and visited Columbia on Oct. 19, 2018. The Tigers’ lone commit for 2020 remains 7-foot-3 center Jordan Wilmore, a three-star recruit from Baltimore.
Even without Love or any other freshman guards, Missouri will field a strong stable of backcourt players in 2020. Sophomore Xavier Pinson and newcomer Mario McKinney, as well as upperclassmen Mark and Dru Smith, should they choose to remain with the program, will all compete for playing time past this season in what will continue to be a crowded Missouri backcourt even without any new additions. What the Tigers lose out on without adding Love is his natural scoring ability and upside as a facilitator and a defender that would have been difficult for Martin to bury in the Tigers’ rotation.
In Love, Martin would have secured one of the top recruits in the nation, one from the state of Missouri, no less. As the Tigers prepare for their first Porter-less season since Martin took over in 2017, Love’s commitment could have marked the start of a new era under the third-year head coach. With prospects like Christopher and others of his caliber in Missouri’s sightlines, 2020 still has the potential to be a massive year of progress toward returning to national prominence for a program that has made just one NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
That progress can still be made. It just won’t happen with Caleb Love in the fold.