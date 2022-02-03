We've made it through 75% of the college basketball regular season. As teams begin to scramble trying to put together suitable resumes for the tournament, it makes conference matchups that much more important. With many men's Southeastern Conference teams currently on the bubble, the next couple of weeks will make or break seasons.
Here's how current teams in the conference stand in terms of momentum, in my opinion.
- Auburn (21-1, 9-0): The top pick is self-explanatory. Eighteen straight wins, blowing out most teams in its path. After a near hiccup against Missouri, the Auburn put up 100 points against Alabama a week later. Jabari Smith is entertaining to watch.
- Kentucky (18-4, 7-2): Big Blue Nation believes that if the Wildcats were healthy enough, they could've taken down Auburn on the road, and they might have a case. Saturday's 80-62 blowout win against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse has certainly put the country on notice.
- Arkansas (17-5, 6-3): Coach Eric Musselman got the Razorbacks back on track after a skid where they lost five of six. Riding a seven-game win streak, Arkansas has reemerged, but still has ways to go before entering the conversation with Auburn and Kentucky.
- Tennessee (15-6, 6-3): The Volunteers are 4-1 in their past five. Only scoring 51 points against Texas on Saturday is concerning, but coach Rick Barnes' team has found ways to win late in close games.
- Alabama (14-8, 4-5): It's hard to find a place for a team that has been so inconsistent. The Crimson Tide play Kentucky on Saturday, making it the fifth ranked team that they've played in the past eight games. By beating Baylor, Alabama has shown once again that it can beat anyone, which will always make it a threat in the conference.
- Mississippi State (14-7, 5-3): The Bulldogs are 2-3 in their past five games, including a game against Kentucky in which they only lost by eight. Mississippi State will see what it is made of in the next four games as it faces Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Alabama, three of which are on the road.
- Ole Miss (12-10, 3-6): The Rebels were among the bottom teams just two weeks ago but now have won three of the past four and found some momentum heading into February. However, Daeshun Ruffin suffered a knee injury in a win against LSU, the second major injury for them this season.
- LSU (16-6, 4-5): Losing four of the past five, LSU desperately needs to get a win before it starts entering "bubble" conversations. Now through the bulk of their schedule, the Tigers will have to avoid anymore mishaps to rise back toward the top.
- Florida (14-8, 4-5): After losing star player Colin Castleton to injury, the Gators have won two straight in gritty fashion. But even with Castleton, Florida struggled with consistency. While Tyree Appleby is talented, it might not be enough to get the crucial wins the Gators need to make the tournament.
- South Carolina (13-8, 4-5): The Gamecocks have beat the teams they're supposed to but haven't made much of a splash against the better teams. They are 3-1 in the past four games and will hope to carry momentum in their next two games against Tennessee and Kentucky.
- Texas A&M (15-7, 4-5): The Aggies have lost five straight. The once surprise-team of the conference has fallen. Coach Buzz Williams needs to get his team back on track before it's too late.
- Vanderbilt (11-10, 3-6): Two of its three SEC wins came against Georgia. Scotty Pippen Jr. continues to impress, and the Commodores have been competitive but have yet to surprise anybody.
- Missouri (8-13, 2-6): Like Vanderbilt, MU has stayed close with teams but has failed to get the desired end result. A win against Auburn would've put the Tigers a lot higher.
- Georgia (6-16, 1-8): This is also kind of self-explanatory. Georgia is last in the standings and last in most statistical categories. Giving up an average of 77.4 points, it not only ranks last in the SEC but ranks second-to-last in all of high-major basketball, only ahead of Nebraska.