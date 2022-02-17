In all three of my Southeastern Conference men's basketball power rankings, there has been a new team at No. 1. Something about playing on the road proves to be extremely difficult for the top teams. Well, Tennessee is going to try and flip the script as it plays two games on the road this week against Arkansas and Missouri.
The rankings:
(1) Tennessee: It wasn't supposed to be that easy to beat Kentucky, but the Volunteers made it look like it in their 76-63 win. Winning eight of the past nine, Tennessee seems to have found its groove. However, it will be put to the test against Arkansas on the road Saturday.
(2) Auburn: Coach Bruce Pearl made sure to stop the bleeding immediately after losing to Arkansas. The Tigers still look good on offense and continue to be a national title favorite.
(3) Kentucky: Everybody has bad games. The Wildcats need to make sure they regroup in time for their next three games against Alabama, LSU and Arkansas, because they could easily drop another game or two.
(4) Arkansas: It seems cruel that due to a one-point loss to Alabama on the road, the Razorbacks are in fourth instead of first. It just speaks to how competitive the top four teams in the conference are .
(5) Alabama: After playing three straight games against teams ranked in the top five, the Crimson Tide finally got to play three unranked teams. Alabama took all three games, showing that it has improved in games that it is favored in.
(6) LSU: To no surprise, the Tigers are back. LSU has won three straight after a slump that saw it lose six of seven games. As players continue to return from injury, the Tigers are getting better game by game. Wouldn't be shocked if they make some headlines late into the season.
(7): Vanderbilt: Usually going 0-2 in a week will drop you down some spots in the power rankings, but not for Vanderbilt this week. Being able to compete with Tennessee and Auburn for 40 minutes isn't easy, but the Commodores found a way. Scotty Pippen Jr.'s conference-leading 19.3 points a contest makes Vanderbilt a potential threat in any game.
(8): Florida: Losing to a struggling Texas A&M team while you're on the bubble definitely stings. The Gators need every win they can get, and going 0-2 last week certainly hurts their tournament chances.
(9): South Carolina: The Gamecocks have done a great job this season beating teams that they are supposed to beat. Wins last week over Georgia and Ole Miss have South Carolina tied for seventh place in the standings right now.
(10): Mississippi State: The Bulldogs need a win. Luckily for them, the rest of their schedule isn't too challenging. Mississippi State is going to need to beat everybody, aside from Auburn, if it wants to get back into the bubble conversation.
(11): Missouri: The Tigers' inability to string together wins has halted any possibility for them to move up the rankings. However, Missouri does have the potential to steal a win in the two games against Mississippi State this weekend.
(12): Texas A&M: The Aggies did it, they finally did it. Texas A&M snapped its horrible eight-game losing streak against Florida. A win might just put them back on track.
(13): Ole Miss: Ole Miss has lost four straight. After a brief jump up the rankings for winning three of four, the Rebels find themselves back at the bottom.
(14) Georgia: Only having one conference win will keep you in this spot.