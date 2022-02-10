Arkansas finally did it. The Razorbacks beat undefeated Auburn on Tuesday at a packed Bud Walton Arena in overtime. That means there is a new number one in the rankings this week.
Here’s how current teams in the conference stand in terms of momentum, in my opinion.
Kentucky (2): Beating Alabama on the road certainly isn’t the easiest thing to do. With Auburn losing, it’s only right that the Wildcats take the top spot.
Arkansas (3): The Razorbacks picked up two big wins at home against Mississippi State and Auburn. Arkansas’ eight-game win streak has brought it back into postseason conversation.
Auburn (1): The Tigers barely escaped against Georgia with a win and then lost to Arkansas on Tuesday at a crazy Bud Walton Arena. Can the Tigers start another win streak?
Tennessee (4): Struggles on the road have been one of the biggest problems for the Volunteers, but wins against South Carolina and Mississippi State showed improvement in that category.
Florida (8): The Gators are finding a way to get it done in close games lately. Now winning four straight by an average of six points, Florida may have found a way to make the tournament without star play Colin Castleton, who should return soon.
Alabama (5): Scoring 97 points on the road against Ole Miss definitely shows that the Crimson Tide offense is amongst the best in the country at times. However, the 55 scored against Kentucky on Saturday at home also shows the inconsistency Alabama has. Do they have a run in them late in the season?
Vanderbilt (12): Knocking off LSU and Missouri at home has given the Commodores some energy. Scotty Pippen Jr. has been a lethal scorer for Vanderbilt this season.
Mississippi State (6): Loses to Tennessee and Arkansas push the Bulldogs down a little in the rankings, but not much. They proved that they can stay with the best teams in the conference for most of the game, just not all of it.
LSU (9): Everybody knows the Tigers are in a slump right now. They have one of the most talented teams in the conference but just can’t seem to find wins lately. Maybe LSU can string off some wins after beating Texas A&M on Tuesday.
Ole Miss (7): The Rebels came up just short against the Gators in a 62-57 overtime defeat. Then followed it up with a loss to Alabama where they surrendered 97 points at home. Saturday’s matchup against Missouri should provide more context into where the Rebels stand for the rest of the season.
South Carolina (10): Two home losses to Tennessee and Kentucky is expected. Nonetheless, it is the Gamecocks’ third straight defeat after a three-game win streak.
Missouri (13): Picking up a road win against Texas A&M finally got the Tigers over the hump. However, losing to Vanderbilt severely hurt Missouri’s chances to swing up the rankings.
Texas A&M (11): Seven losses in a row. The Aggies have completely fell apart after starting 4-0 in conference play. Now they travel to Auburn to play a top-ranked Tigers team who is going to be angry after losing to Arkansas.
Georgia (14): The Bulldogs put up two more competitive games against Auburn and Florida, but fell short in both of them. This team is slowly getting better, and they just might be lucky enough to pull off an upset soon.