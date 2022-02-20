Missouri men’s basketball point guard Anton Brookshire watched on at Battle as his former team put on an offensive show. Kickapoo, the defending state champion, beat the Spartans 82-54 in Columbia on Jan. 27.
He reunited with his high school coach, Mitch McHenry, afterward. The two, as well as MU forward Trevon Brazile, have stayed in contact after the pair graduated. Brazile wasn’t at the game due to prior commitments.
“It’s always nice to see former players, especially ones that go out of the area or out of town when they graduate,” McHenry said. “We spent a lot of time together over four years.”
McHenry tries to stay in contact with his former players. As a younger coach, most of the players McHenry’s worked with are just out of high school, with some playing in college.
He has a group chat with Brookshire and Brazile. He sends messages wishing the pair good luck ahead of games and lets them know when he and his team will be in the Columbia or Jefferson City areas.
“I usually stay in contact with the majority of guys,” McHenry said, “especially the ones that are still playing at that next level.”
Brooskshire was a four-year starter for McHenry at Kickapoo, while Brazile transferred to the school for his senior year. The pair committed and signed to play collegiately at Missouri, leaving Springfield with a state title and a legacy of hard work.
• • •
Brookshire stared at the trophy. He didn’t waiver, according to the Springfield News-Leader. He didn’t blink. Tears filled his eyes.
Finally, standing on the court at Missouri State in Springfield, Brookshire was a state champion. After years of adversity, he reached the highest point of Missouri high school boys basketball, beating Liberty 71-62.
Brookshire had been agonizingly close in the past. The COVID-19 pandemic ended Kickapoo’s semifinal run the year before. A quarterfinal appearance was as far as he got before that.
It all culminated in a 21-point performance in the title game.
Brookshire played through personal hardship. He lost his mother to pneumonia before Kickapoo played any tournament games in 2020. She battled lupus for most of his life.
Despite the family loss, he never missed a beat. He participated in every practice and played in every game. In the end, he led the Chiefs to the title.
“I knew my mom is super proud of me,” Brookshire told the News-Leader after the game. “At the end of the day, I knew she was up there smiling.”
It was a culmination of effort. The two-a-days. The work in the gym. The constant will to get better. The heartache. It ended with a moment in Springfield with a trophy in his hands and tears in his eyes.
“He had to deal with things as a teenager that teenagers are not supposed to have to encounter or deal with,” McHenry said. “He did a great job of just being able to handle that loss and that heartache.
“We told him going into those games, ‘Take whatever time you need, do whatever you need to be focused.’ And then, throughout that time, he didn’t miss a single practice, didn’t miss a single game. … That shows how he is able to process and the maturity that he has as a 17-year-old when he was dealing with that.”
Brazile finished the game with 10 points, taking part in the jubilation when the final buzzer sounded. The Chiefs piled upon each other at half court to celebrate the third state title in program history.
That team had high expectations in the Springfield community, expectations that could weigh a group of teenagers down. But they didn’t. Brookshire, Brazile, Isaac Haney and Cameron Liggins spent time together outside of practice playing since that summer and it paid off to the largest degree it could.
“Just to see their celebration and how fun and connected they were in the locker room after the game when we kind of had our moment as a team away from the cameras and away from everyone else was fun,” McHenry said. “It just goes to show the hard work that they put in.”
Brookshire announced his commitment to Missouri on May 7, 2020, just over a year before he led Kickapoo to the state title.
• • •
Brazile only spent his senior year at Kickapoo after his time at Parkview. He and his family moved into Kickapoo’s district. There’s open enrollment in Springfield, McHenry said, but it’s required to live in Kickapoo’s district to attend the school.
He had a choice to make.
Once Brazile made the decision to transfer to Kickapoo, McHenry knew he was getting a good player. He had scouted and coached against Brazile throughout his time at Parkview. As he said, there aren’t many 6-foot-9 players who “can play above the rim and you can throw him any kind of pass and he’s gonna dunk it.”
Since coming to Missouri, Brazile has made a name for himself blocking shots. He has 36 blocks this season, including six against Illinois in St. Louis where he was largely tasked with guarding Kofi Cockburn in the paint. McHenry said he could “block about every shot that is shot around the basket.”
“You see what he’s doing at the highest level in the SEC with how many shots he’s blocking at the basket against elite competition,” McHenry said. “Just imagine what that looks like at the high school level.”
With those attributes, planning to play against him while he was at Parkview was very difficult.
“There’s really not much you can do at the basket,” McHenry said.
Adding a player like Brazile was a game changer for Kickapoo en route to its state title run. At Parkview, he played on the perimeter more than he did with the Chiefs. He had some crucial games on both ends during his team’s title chase.
McHenry said Brazile “completely altered” the game against Nixa in the sectional round on offense and defense in what was probably his best game at Kickapoo. He played “really, really well” against Chaminade in the semifinal.
“There’s some skills that he possesses that other kids aren’t gifted like he is,” McHenry said. “He really displayed those throughout the year and had a great senior campaign for us.”
Brazile was “very much an under the radar kid” when it came to recruiting, McHenry said. He only had two other Division I offers — Montana State and Cleveland State, according to 247Sports. McHenry said both Brazile and Brookshire’s recruitment would likely have been more intense if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t prevented them from traveling more in the spring.
Once he started traveling more and playing well at a high level, coaches began to notice.
“His recruitment moved really quick,” McHenry said.
Brazile committed to the Tigers the day after he got his offer. He announced his commitment to Missouri on Sept. 8, 2020, via Twitter.
• • •
Brazile was finally going to make his collegiate debut. He missed the first eight games of the season with an unspecified injury, but Dec. 7 against Eastern Illinois was finally time to put that behind him.
It was a game the Tigers won 72-44. Brazile wasn’t spectacular — four points on 1 of 2 shooting from the field and two free throws. He showed a few flashes with some near-dunks and decent perimeter play, so one could see there was a player there.
“(It was) good to see Trevon play,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said after the game. “He got winded early, but (it was) good to see him out there. You could see his talent level, his length, his athleticism.”
Brookshire and Brazile connected for the debutant’s only field goal of the evening. It was the second of two alley-oop assists for Brookshire against the Panthers. He made a good move to get to the top of the key and found Brazile flying through and throwing it down.
It was a highlight-reel dunk. It also wasn’t the first time the pair connected on one.
In the state championship game against Liberty, Brookshire was double teamed on the perimeter. He cut to the baseline, saw Brazile in the paint and tossed it to him with his right hand. He threw it down with both hands, and Kickapoo’s bench collectively rose to its feet.
The pair impressed in their first outing together in a Tigers uniform. They started for the first time together just two games later against Utah. Brazile has become a staple in Missouri’s starting five, while Brookshire’s role has fluctuated.
Even so, both are improving, Martin said.
“I think both of those guys came from people that told them the truth,” Martin said Feb. 11. “Not everything is always nice and sweet. There are hard times; there are tough times. You have to grow as a basketball player. I think that helps both of them.”
It seems, given the accolades the pair have picked up over the years, Martin is correct. Brazile and Brookshire brought some familiarity to a Missouri team that featured eight new players at the beginning of the season.
“It’s been great, obviously we came in, we’ve had chemistry,” Brazile said Feb. 11. “We’ve done a lot of workouts together over the years. Just to continue to get better and watch each other grow, it’s pretty nice.”
With that, and their state title won with McHenry, the pair brings winning experience to the Tigers. For a team in a transitional period, that cannot be understated.
“In the state of Missouri or even around the country, to say that they won a state championship, that means something,” Martin said. “They come from winning and that’s very helpful.”