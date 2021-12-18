Against Kansas, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin decided to play it safe with Kobe Brown in regards to foul trouble. Against Utah, Martin decided to go with a riskier approach when Brown picked up his third foul early in the second half.
Brown subbed back in after a brief break on the bench.
"In the second half, we were going to roll with him. If he fouls out, he fouls out," Martin said.
It paid off, as Missouri beat Utah 83-75 on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Despite only having four first-half points, Brown erupted with 23 second-half points. Brown's 27-point performance is a career high even though he played 25 minutes.
"Coaches have been on me all week about being more aggressive and scoring the ball around the rim. So I just tried to come out and do that," Brown said.
With the absence of Utah's 7-foot star Branden Carlson (health-and-safety protocols), 6-foot-8 Brown was able to dominate the paint to find easy baskets and get to the free-throw line. Brown shot 8-11 from the field and 11-13 from the free-throw line.
"His presence down there (in the paint) definitely helped us in the first and second half," Amari Davis said.
Brown scored on five straight possessions in the final six minutes.
"He's the biggest on the court, so we knew we just had to keep feeding him," teammate Javon Pickett said.
Eventually Utah got the memo. It put all its focus on keeping Brown from scoring. Unfortunately for the Utes, that allowed Jarron Coleman to get open for the dagger 3-pointer that gave the Tigers a five-point lead with 30 seconds left.
"If he (Brown) is looking to score every time down, he'll get easy assists," Martin said. "The defense will put two guys hovering around him."
Coleman, who returned from a two-game absence, needed that shot as he has been struggling in his first year with the Tigers, only shooting 25% from the 3-point line before Saturday's game. Coleman finished with eight points and two made 3-pointers.
While Brown was struggling to find his offensive rhythm in the first half, it was Pickett and Amari Davis picking up the slack, with eight and 11 points in the opening half, respectively, limiting the Utes to a one-point lead at the break. Davis finished with 17 points, and Pickett finished with 12 points before fouling out.
"The team needed me and came in on both ends of the floor and provided a spark," Davis said.
Missouri (6-5) has had long offensive droughts this season that have taken it away from competing in games. But against the Utes (7-4), MU never trailed by more than five points and had consistent offense throughout the game.
Entering the game ranking last in the SEC with 66.4 points per game, the Tigers’ energized offensive performance showed a different Missouri team. A team that can score 83 points. It was the second-highest scoring total of the season with the first being against NAIA Paul Quinn (91 points).
Considering that SEC play is just a week and a half away, the improvement offensively shows the potential that the Tigers have going forward. While Martin’s squad may not exactly be world-beaters yet, the big win at home gives this team a brand new sense of confidence moving forward.
"It was important. Just to get that energy and some type of emotion going forward. Also learning by what we did today: taking our scouting report seriously," Pickett said.
"I thought we had a great week of practice," Martin said. "There are areas we have to continue to improve to grow and get better. But I was just happy to see the guys go out and win."