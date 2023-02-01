From the opening tip, Missouri’s offense overpowered an LSU team that has struggled in 2023.
Missouri handed LSU its ninth straight loss Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena, relying on its fast pace and controlling the tempo at both ends against a squad that came in allowing just 66.6 points per game.
Missouri (17-5, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back. MU’s 11 first-half 3-pointers helped the Tigers lead wire-to-wire.
“We didn’t have a drop-off,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “And it showed with the level of focus that our guys approached the game with. They had a level of energy. They had a level of jump. It was some pep to their step, and that just went right back to our shooting and that confidence that these guys had.”
After Missouri’s win over Iowa State, Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger talked about how difficult Kobe Brown can be to defend.
Brown’s dominance was on full display again Wednesday, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block against the Bayou Bengals. His five 3-pointers propeled MU’s offense and impressed his teammates.
“Kobe Brown can shoot the leather off the ball,” forward Noah Carter said.
“It just feels like everything comes a little easier, because guys are stepping up and having to respect the 3,” Brown added.
Missouri punctuated its dominant win just after the student section finished an acapella rendition of “Mr. Brightside.” Mohamed Diarra blocked Trae Hannibal, leading to a dunk by D’Moi Hodge with just over a minute left.
After Brown and his teammates set the tone early, MU was able to cruise for a large portion of the second half. Missouri made just two 3s in the final period, but they ran a press all game and forced 12 LSU turnovers, which the host Tigers turned into 17 points.
While Brown dominated, MU also built a lead behind Isiaih Mosley. The Rock Bridge alum brought yet another sellout crowd to its feet with a dunk in transition to put Missouri up 61-45 in the second half. Mosley had another productive outing in his third straight start. He finished with 12 points, two rebounds, three assists and an emphatic rejection of a fast-break layup attempt by Tyrell Ward in the first half.
Gates gave credit to Mosely but said he still has to work on getting to the free-throw line.
“I think the best playmaker is Isiaih Mosley when it comes down to being able to see reads, whether it’s a lob (or) a skip pass,” Gates said. “He should have come away with 10 free throws, and I think he got frustrated tonight, because those calls (weren’t called), and those are usually calls that he would get. But ultimately, he has to play through that.”
MU poured it on for most of the first half, but LSU (12-10, 1-8) managed to gain momentum towards the end of the opening period. The visiting Tigers controlled the offensive glass all game and went on a 9-0 run late in the half to cut into Missouri’s lead.
Brown promptly responded.
With just under four minutes left in the first half, Brown threw down a two-handed dunk after a steal by Hodge. He later hit his fifth 3 of the half and took a charge on LSU’s next possession to help MU lead 48-35 at the break.
When LSU’s defense forced MU to use most of the shot clock early in the game, the answers came from deep. DeAndre Gholston beat the shot clock as the buzzer sounded with a 3 that made it 25-11. He finished with 14 points for the game.
Missouri also shut down LSU’s offense, forcing a shot clock violation on the Bayou Bengals’ opening possession. A productive defense, coupled with a composed offense, saw MU rack up 26 assists to just 10 turnovers.
“I just thought that ratio is an outstanding ratio,” Gates said. “It speaks volumes to guys making the right passes, the right reads, but also playing the style of basketball that we want to play and doing it an unselfish manner.”
In addition to Brown, Mosley and Gholston, Carter finished in double figures with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists. Diarra had another strong outing with five points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
Missouri will look to win its fourth straight game Saturday on the road against Mississippi State. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Starkville, Mississippi.