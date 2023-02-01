From the opening tip, Missouri’s offense overpowered an LSU team that has struggled in 2023.

Missouri handed LSU its ninth straight loss Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena, relying on its fast pace and controlling the tempo at both ends against a squad that came in allowing just 66.6 points per game.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you