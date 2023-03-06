Missouri men's basketball forward Kobe Brown was named first team All-SEC and was selected as the Scholar Athlete of the Year on Monday by Southeastern Conference coaches.
Brown has had a stellar senior campaign with MU, leading the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
He also became the first MU student-athlete to receive the SEC's Scholar Athlete of the Year award after he maintained a 4.0 GPA last semester, according to a news release.
While Brown earned recognition from opposing coaches, MU coach Dennis Gates and MU's second-leading scorer D'Moi Hodge did not earn any accolades after strong performances for the Tigers on the court and on the sidelines.
Gates was not listed as one of the two coaches who shared SEC Coach of the Year, while Hodge was not listed on either of the All-SEC teams.
Hodge was also left off of the all-defensive team despite breaking MU's season record for steals and leading the SEC by averaging 2.7 takeaways per game.
MU players disappointed at lack of awards for Gates, Hodge
After Hodge and Gates missed out on postseason recognition from rival coaches, some MU players expressed their displeasure at the SEC coaches' lack of recognition for their teammate and coach.
In a since deleted tweet, Tre Gomillion said "No (Coach of the Year)? No (Defensive Player of the Year), not even all defensive team for (Hodge)? That's crazy."
Nick Honor also shared his sentiments via Twitter.
Gates has turned around an MU program during his first season at the helm, helping the Tigers to 23 regular-season wins, tying the Tigers' best mark since the 2013-14 season. MU beat five ranked teams in the regular season and earned the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers returned just three players from last season as Gates assembled and gelled a roster largely built in the transfer portal.
Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams and Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse shared the award. Williams helped Texas A&M finish second in the SEC. Stackhouse led a Vanderbilt team — picked to finish 12th before the season — to sixth place in the conference.
MU jumps back into AP poll at 25
While MU's players expressed their displeasure at their teammate and coach's lack of postseason recognition in the SEC, Missouri's string of recent wins leading in to postseason play earned the Tigers some national recognition.
Missouri jumped back into the AP Top 25 poll Monday, listed at No. 25. MU enters the rankings for the first time it was ranked No. 20 at the beginning of January.
Missouri enters postseason play unbeaten in its past four games. The Tigers begin play in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at 2 p.m. Friday in Nashville.