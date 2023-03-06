Missouri men's basketball forward Kobe Brown was named first team All-SEC and was selected as the Scholar Athlete of the Year on Monday by Southeastern Conference coaches.

Brown has had a stellar senior campaign with MU, leading the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

