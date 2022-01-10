Missouri men's basketball forward Kobe Brown was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday following his career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds in the Tigers' 92-86 win over No. 15 Alabama. It was his fifth double-double of the season and his fifth game with 20 or more points. He shot 9 of 13 from the field as the Tigers improved to 7-7 overall and 1-1 in the SEC..
He also had four assists, including one off a bounce pass from the baseline to Jarron Coleman for a 3 to extend Missouri's lead over the Crimson Tide.
It was the Tigers' first win over an AP Top 25 team of the season.
Brown is third in the SEC with 8.8 rebounds per game and a 52.4% field goal percentage. He is 10th in the conference in scoring with an average of 15.3 points, which is nearly double his average from last season.
Missouri's next game is against Arkansas at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and can be seen on the SEC Network. The Razorbacks lost 86-81 to Texas A&M on Saturday and come into the game 10-5, 1-1.