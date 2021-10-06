Kobe Brown spoke to freshman guard Anton Brookshire in the key during Missouri men’s basketball’s practice Wednesday. It was a brief moment during a drill involving two sets of players — one group wearing white training jerseys, the other in black — running up and down over the Tiger logo atop the outline of the state, transitioning between offense and defense.
The subject of the conversation is unknown, but the junior from Huntsville, Alabama, has been more vocal with his new teammates — freshmen and transfers alike.
Brown is one of three returning players for the Tigers from this past season, along with senior Javon Pickett and sophomore Jordan Wilmore. Missouri lost several players to the transfer portal and graduation.
“I’ve definitely had to take a leadership spot,” Brown said. “Playing with a bunch of older guys like Dru (Smith) and Mitch (Smith) and all them, it was easy to just listen and do what you have to do. ... Now, I’m a leader on the team. I have to speak up more, just help keep guys in the right spots.”
Pickett is also getting into a larger leadership role. The senior guard played in all 26 games last season as the sixth man, averaging almost 18 minutes and 6.2 points.
“I feel old,” Pickett said, “but I’m having a lot of fun with these guys.”
For coach Cuonzo Martin, Brown and Pickett are valuable members of the team. As the only returning players with significant minutes Martin said they have both done well in their respective leadership roles despite appearing quiet.
“We try to spend a lot of time with that as a staff, just trying to build young men into men — that doesn’t happen overnight,” Martin said. “But I could leave a practice, and if Javon and Kobe ran the practice, it would be in great hands.”
Wilmore is the only other returning player on a roster filled with transfers and questions. The 7-foot-3 forward only appeared in five games last season with an average of 4.4 minutes , largely playing behind Jeremiah Tilmon. Wilmore is likely to feature more this season, and Martin said the team needs him to be a “successful” player.
Pickett noted that playing behind Tilmon last season allowed Wilmore to learn from him and has been picking up many of Missouri’s former starting forward’s traits. “Big J,” as Brown called him, is expected to be a huge part of the team going into the season, according to Brown.
“He’s done a great job with his body,” Martin said of Wilmore. “Jordan can be as good as he wants to be. ... He has the parts. He has good footwork for his size, he has a soft touch around the rim. ... He’s one of our best talkers defensively.”
Martin said he scripted Pickett to be around the freshmen on the team to lead them in the right direction. He said he’s been tremendous in the role and has shown them the right work ethic for the team.
“That’s one of the main things to do — just lead by example,” Pickett said. ... “I’ve been communicating with a lot of them everyday during those practices, just trying to make sure that I’m expressing myself to them each and every day.”
As they head into the season, few people have the Tigers as favorites in an improving SEC. Many way-too-early projections have Missouri in the middle of the pack, with the Tigers being labeled as of one of the conference’s unknowns.
“We enjoy being the underdog,” Brown said. ... “This is nothing new, we’ll be fine. Just go out there and do what we do best.”