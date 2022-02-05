Kobe Brown got the ball in the net with about nine seconds remaining against Texas A&M, as Missouri led by two. After being fouled by Andre Gordon, Brown went to the free-throw line with the chance to put the game away.
Brown sank both shots to cap a 21-point performance in the Tigers’ 70-66 win Saturday over the Aggies in College Station, Texas. It was the first time Brown finished with more than 20 points since a career-high 30 in the upset win over then-No. 15 Alabama, and it was crucial. He also had six rebounds and six assists against the Aggies.
Missouri (9-13, 3-6 SEC) is 9-4 when Brown hits double-digit scoring figures as opposed to 0-9 when he doesn’t.
“Personally, I would say (my mindset was) just letting the game come to me,” Brown said. “Coach put in a couple things to help get me isolated in certain spots, so that helped a lot.”
Brown scored 13 points in the first half. He hadn’t scored more than eight points in a game since MU’s win over Ole Miss on Jan. 18.
“It’s really important for Kobe to get off to great starts,” Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III said. “Everything he brings — toughness, rebounding, facilitating, scoring — it helps our team.”
The Tigers had leads for significant portions of the past four games but lost all four. Brown had 25 points over the four-game losing streak and struggled getting to the free-throw line.
“It’s a lot of progress, it shows a lot,” Brown said. “When the ball gets put in bounds, it’s still just basketball. We’ve been in those situations a lot lately, so we just knew we needed to capitalize on this one.”
Against Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6), Brown finished 5-for-9 from the field and 11-for-12 from the line. It was the first time he attempted more than 10 free throws since the win over Alabama.
One of the main things Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin has been preaching since the losing streak began was getting Brown going, and that largely revolved around getting to the line.
“He’s one of the few guys in all of college basketball you could flow through him at that size,” Martin said. “He’s going to create a problem for somebody. ... I think he continues to grow in it.”
A&M did a better job of defending Brown in the second half, largely relying on double-teaming him in the post. This allowed the Aggies to retake the lead late on before Brown took advantage of fouls and poor defense from A&M. Brown did not score in the second half until after the under-eight timeout.
Brown especially thrived in distribution in the second half, with five of his six assists coming after halftime. His best came just before an A&M timeout when he found DaJuan Gordon with a bounce pass in the paint for a layup to give the Tigers the lead.
“It makes it easier. If he has two (defenders), that means someone’s wide open,” said DeGray, who finished with 11 points off the bench. “Kobe does a great job with poise when two defenders come and reading to make the right decision.”
Despite coming off a four-game losing streak, Missouri has gradually improved since conference play started, Martin said. He also said he was proud of his team for getting a much-needed win and for getting better despite some of the more lopsided results.
If the Tigers are to continue improving, Brown will need more performances like Saturday. Playing well down the stretch is where Missouri needs him most.
“We just stay true to what we do,” Brown said. “The last five minutes is the most important part of the game, every little thing matters. Just try to make sure we minimize as many mistakes as possible to come out with the dub.”